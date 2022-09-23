AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Kinjal's OVERDEPENDENT nature towards Anupamaa will create differences between Anupamaa and Anuj

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is going through a crucial track in the current episodes.

The show recently shed some light on the infidelity track.

Toshu cheated on Kinjal during her pregnancy just to satisfy his needs.

The track was based on the real-life situations of many couples and it is indeed a harsh truth of society.

After Toshu was exposed by Anupamaa, the relationship dynamics between everyone in the Shah house changed.

Kinjal's life has turned upside down within seconds and she is not able to handle this trauma.

We all know that Kinjal was stopped by the entire Shah family even though Vanraj kicked Toshu out of the house.

However, Kinjal then decided to move out of Shah House as she wouldn't be able to stay there after Toshu's infidelity.

The viewers have seen how Kinjal is very close to Anupamaa and is also very dependent on her for everything.

In fact, Kinjal always chose Anupamaa over her mother Rakhi Dave. While the reason for Kinjal doing such a thing is justified but the viewers now feel that Kinjal is being childish.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa have seen how Kinjal has always tried to occupy Anupamaa's time even after she got married to Anuj.

During her pregnancy too, Kinjal always wanted Anupamaa around her and so is now.

While Anupamaa and Kinjal have broken the myth of the regular and typical saas-bahu bond but now it is getting a bit too much.

The recent episodes have seen how Kinjal decides to go to Anupama's place without even telling her.

This shows that Kinjal is being very childish and she does not understand that Anupamaa also has a life.

Anupamaa has never run away from her responsibilities but Kinjal is taking an advantage of it.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa feel that Kinjal's constant overdependent nature toward Anupamaa for everything will affect Anupamaa and Anuj's married life.

Anuj understands everything and also supports Anupamaa.

But it seems that soon the situation might turn complicated between Anupamaa and Anuj because of Kinjal.

Kinjal is shown as very sensitive, caring and mature but the way she is behaving right now is unacceptable.

It's high time she thinks about Anupamaa and tries to deal with her problems by herself.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

