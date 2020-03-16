Audience Perspective! Kumkum Bhagya’s Prachi is not doing the right thing by hiding her pregnancy from Ranbir

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir, played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively.

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir's life will be saved. Prachi will instruct Shahana to keep her mouth shut so as to keep her pregnancy a secret.

However, fans of the show are feeling that Prachi is really doing the wrong thing by hiding her pregnancy.

Dolly Ashar from Mumbai - I do not know what’s wrong with Prachi these days! She is acting too confused about it and it is very wrong on her part that she is hiding the biggest happiness of Ranbir’s life.

Sheetal Charan from Surat – Prachi should accept the way how Ranbir loves her instead of telling him to go far away and to make distance from him. And it is very annoying that she is hiding the truth.

Moni Singh from Delhi – It breaks my heart when she directly or indirectly tries to hurt Ranbir. If I were in her place, I would not have this big secret.

Ritu Panwar from Pune – I really love the character of Prachi. She is actually quite mature when it comes to showering love. It is a different style of loving, but I am sure whenever she reveals the pregnancy news to Ranbir, he will be more possessive and will love her the most.

