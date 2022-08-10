Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality

Leaps and a new star cast to keep the legacy of the show going is what makes these shows last so long.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 08:00
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality

MUMBAI :In order to keep the audiences that they have gained, some TV shows take leap after leap. While leaps might feel like an old trick in the TV show playbook, it is something that TV shows currently follow. 

The recent news that Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are once again taking leaps to focus on a new generation is raising a lot of questions about why TV shows take leap after leap. Is it just to milk the TRPs, because along with the news of leaps in the show Pandya Store and Kundali Bhagya, actors have started quitting the show as well. 

ALSO READ:  Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta to give birth to twins, Anjali has a big plan?

The show Kundali Bhagya is set to take a leap like the one in Kumkum Bhagya. The show takes a generational leap and new leads step in. That’s fine, because that is how shows keep the legacy of their name alive, but this leads to another question, what will be the story.

Well, the new promo reveals that Preeta will give birth to two children, one of which Anjali will steal and that’s where the problem is. There are so many shows with the similar concept. There is Durga Aur Charu on air, which has a similar storyline of the tale of sisters, Udaariyaan, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 , Imlie 2 and more importantly Kumkum Bhagya, you get the jist. 

So, this raises the question of the lack of originality in the show’s story forward.

Ridhi Singh says, “Why are you repeating storylines when you have a loyal audience who are aware of what has happened in the show before the leap?”.

Swarna Yadav says “It's the same old story of whatever works, just tweak it a little bit and keep rerunning, that is what’s happening with the show."

Megha Mishra says, “The actors bring a lot of freshness, but the show does not have the promise and that’s just sad.”

Shyama Parekh, “Maybe ,the new cast and their chemitry will be the new driving force, like it was with Kumkum Bhagya.”

As per reports, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali have been roped to play the lead in the show post leap.

What do you think about the new cast? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more  updates! 

ALSO READ:Exclusive! After considering many names; Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalized to be part of Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya Pandya Stores Kumkum Bhagya Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 leaps Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TellyChakkar Audience Perspective
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/27/2023 - 08:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj saves Maya from goons; love sparks between them
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat takes Sai on a date; Pakhi plots against Sai
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality
MUMBAI :In order to keep the audiences that they have gained, some TV shows take leap after leap. While leaps might...
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update after our interaction with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Seerat escapes with Garry; Sahiba steps in to marry Angad
MUMBAI:Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
Recent Stories
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Check out some unseen BTS pictures from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Exclusive! “He has shined out and I am very proud and happy for him,” says Ali Merchant as he talks about Shalin Bhanot and more
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Kanwar Dhillon on his love for bikes: They're an integral part of my life
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam get applauded for their friendship by the Netizens, check out
Raj Babbar
Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show: Raj Babbar along with the Babbar family to grace show
Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn Monroe success
Ana de Armas tells why insecurity was key to her Marilyn Monroe success
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode
From Aditi Sharma to Adnan Khan, this is how much the cast of Sony’s Katha Anakhee charges per episode