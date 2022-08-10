Audience Perspective : Kundali Bhagya’s leap story raises a question about originality

MUMBAI :In order to keep the audiences that they have gained, some TV shows take leap after leap. While leaps might feel like an old trick in the TV show playbook, it is something that TV shows currently follow.

The recent news that Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya are once again taking leaps to focus on a new generation is raising a lot of questions about why TV shows take leap after leap. Is it just to milk the TRPs, because along with the news of leaps in the show Pandya Store and Kundali Bhagya, actors have started quitting the show as well.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta to give birth to twins, Anjali has a big plan?

The show Kundali Bhagya is set to take a leap like the one in Kumkum Bhagya. The show takes a generational leap and new leads step in. That’s fine, because that is how shows keep the legacy of their name alive, but this leads to another question, what will be the story.

Well, the new promo reveals that Preeta will give birth to two children, one of which Anjali will steal and that’s where the problem is. There are so many shows with the similar concept. There is Durga Aur Charu on air, which has a similar storyline of the tale of sisters, Udaariyaan, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 , Imlie 2 and more importantly Kumkum Bhagya, you get the jist.

So, this raises the question of the lack of originality in the show’s story forward.

Ridhi Singh says, “Why are you repeating storylines when you have a loyal audience who are aware of what has happened in the show before the leap?”.

Swarna Yadav says “It's the same old story of whatever works, just tweak it a little bit and keep rerunning, that is what’s happening with the show."

Megha Mishra says, “The actors bring a lot of freshness, but the show does not have the promise and that’s just sad.”

Shyama Parekh, “Maybe ,the new cast and their chemitry will be the new driving force, like it was with Kumkum Bhagya.”

As per reports, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad and Baseer Ali have been roped to play the lead in the show post leap.

What do you think about the new cast? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! After considering many names; Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalized to be part of Kundali Bhagya