AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Leela is the biggest VILLAIN in everyone's life; high time she spares the family from her selfishness in Star Plus' Anupamaa

Ardent viewers are enjoying the drama. Now, they are getting irked by Leela for her selfishness, creating issues for everyone in the Shah and the Kapadia house.

MUMBAI :  Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one such show that has been constantly high on drama. The makers are introducing interesting twists and turns in the story.

Currently, we know that Kinjal and Toshu's marriage is at stake after Anupamaa exposed her son for his infidelity. Things are getting complicated with time for everyone.

Anupamaa wants Kinjal to decide what's better for her future, while the Shah family wants Kinjal to return.

Leela is in full support of Toshu even after what he did to Kinjal. She wants Kinjal to give her a second chance with Toshu and give a thought to her marriage.

She even went to the Kapadia house to get Kinjal back. But she refused to come. A huge drama was created and Anupamaa-Anuj had to intervene and send Leela back home.

While the ardent viewers are enjoying the drama, they are now getting irked by Leela for her selfishness which is creating issues for everyone in the Shah and the Kapadia house. 

Malti Patel says, "It's high time Leela mends her ways as she is the only one who is creating problems for everyone in the Shah house."

Payal Parikh says, "Leela is one person in the entire show who is extremely selfish. Vanraj has changed a bit but there is no way Leela will ever mend her ways. She wants to keep the family intact for her own benefit, unlike Anupamaa who only believes in selfless deeds." 

Krupa Shah says, "I really don't understand how can Leela expect Kinjal to forgive Toshu. She always thinks about what society will say but never try to feel the pain the person goes through after being cheated. Being a woman Leela has failed to understand another woman."

Mansi Joshi says, "I feel Leela is the biggest villain in everyone's life in the Shah family. She wants to ruin things for everyone for her own selfish motive."

Ambika Malaviya says, "Leela is one such woman who can flip sides in no time. She can never understand a woman as she has never faced such a situation."

Well, the ardent viewers feel that Leela's character is completely turning into a dark side with the way she is shown in the current track. 

What are your views on this? Tell us in the comments. 

