AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Leela's character in Anupama has reached new heights of HYPOCRISY

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has constantly been in the top position.

The show's TRP ratings haven't dropped for a very long time and remained constant for several months.

The makers are trying their best to introduce some interesting twists and turns in the story to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The recent track is focusing on Anupamaa and Vanraj's face-off.

Vanraj is playing dirty to achieve his goal.

While Anupamaa, Anuj and others are able to see Vanraj's intentions, Mukku is blindly trusting him.

Vanraj is not ready to back off and as usual, the Shah family's members are divided in their opinions for him.

The viewers have seen how Leela has time and again supported Vanraj as she always felt that her son can never do anything wrong.

Leela has faced severe backlash from Hasmukh and other members of her family but she is not ready to mend her ways.

The previous episodes of Anupamaa saw how a major drama took place where Vanraj decided to break Anupamaa and Anuj's partnership after Mukku called off her deal with Vanraj.

Hasmukh supported Anupamaa but Leela once again went against her.

The ardent viewers of Anupamaa are not happy with Leela taking her son's side once again.

Jayati Prajapati says, "I don't understand why is Leela so blind in her son's love. It's high time Leela changes her point of view towards Vanraj and stop feeling pity for him."

Pari Waghela says, "Leela has crossed all the limits of being a hypocrite. She changes her point of view and judgements towards others in no time."

Neeti Shah says, "Leela's character is like a sea-saw as she keeps swinging from one side to another. She has never been able to see the reality."

Hemani Patel says, "Just like Vanraj, Leela can never be on anyone's side and her selfishness is clearly visible."

The viewers feel that it's high time Leela's character is shown extremely strong-headed where she can guide her son to the right path instead of supporting him in his wrong decisions.

