AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! MaAn's romance misses from the show but that has not affected the ratings of Star Plus' Anupamaa

The viewers have loved their old school romance in the show. But they have observed that MaAn's romance is missing from the show for a long time now.
anu

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the most loved drama series on small screens. 

The show is currently going through  high voltage drama. 

Malti Devi has vowed to destroy Anupama's life and teach her a lesson for betraying her. 

She has already started to plan Anupama's destruction and decides to target her kids. 

The upcoming episodes will see a lot of drama as Anupama will lose the peace in her life once again because of all this. 

This time Anupama has Anuj's support but things will not be easy for her as Malti Devi is a tough task to deal with. 

Anupama tries her best to ask for forgiveness to Malti Devi but it seems she is in no mood to forgive her. 

Amid all this, the focus of the entire storyline has shifted to Malti Devi, Anupama's kids and everything else. 

The viewers are not getting to see Anupama and Anuj's on-screen chemistry. 

ManAn's chemistry has always been a major highlight of the show. 

The viewers have loved their old school romance in the show. 

But they have observed that MaAn's romance is missing from the show for a long time now. 

While the viewers see Anuj and Anupama together, they are very much involved in solving the problems. 

The focus is now on the Shah family and Anupama's kids. 

However, one thing that is still maintained is Anupamaa's position on the number spot on the TRP charts. 

It's been months since Anupamaa has not moved from the first position. 

So, this makes it clear that although MaAn's romance and the chemistry which is missing from the screens has not let the viewers stop watching the show. 

Alisha Mukhi says, "I simply love Anupama and Anuj's romantic moments in the show. That element is missing but Anupamaa is still a treat to watch."

Meeta Chauhan says, "I am a big fan of this show and I will watch it at any cost."

Swati Pednekar says, "Maan romance has always been my favourite. I really miss those cute moments but I am loving the current drama."

Priya Singh says, "Anupama has always been very interesting and so is the current track. Although I hope to see Anupama and Anuj's romantic scenes soon."

Well, it seems as the viewers wait for the light-hearted and lovey dovey moments of Anupama and Anuj, they are also enjoying the current drama. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

