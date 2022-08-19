Audience Perspective: Makers should stop using Dhara's obsession with kids to proceed the storyline in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts as their favourite.



With the current track, fans are again witnessing Dhara's obsession with kids, we see how everyone warns her not to get too attached to Chiku and later Gautam warns her not to meddle between Rishita and her baby. This track does seem little repetitive fans share their views on what they wish to see Dhara doing:

Nima Paleja: I feel it is high time Dhara should turn more considerate over the option of living child-free, making practical decisions towards the family, and not always being child-driven.

Sandhya Singh: Makers should stop putting Dhara's child obsession in the negative light by constantly using it to proceed the track, that is misery and we relate to it.

Vinita Wankar: The makers must give a new angle to Dhara's character and make her look more career oriented and a busy person rather than someone who is constantly sobbing over things.

In the upcoming episode, Dhara and Rishita will argue about who should receive everything first and not share it with Chiku now that Chiku has returned since she wants her daughter to be in the family's blood. She now feels uneasy with Chiku as well. Rishita has developed into a controlling mother as well. This will become a precise pass for Janardhan and Fui to come and influence Rishita again, will this create more enormous differences between the family members?

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

