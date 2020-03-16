AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! More practicality is expected from Ram's character rather than just being emotional about everything in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one such show which has a lot of drama but it is far different from the regular saas-bahu saga.

The show's story revolves around Ram and Priya who play the lead roles.

Ram and Priya got married for the sake of their respective families and now, they are dealing with all the problems and trying to mend things between them as well.

Neither Ram loved Priya, nor Priya loved Ram when they got married.

However, with time, Ram moved on from his past and fell for Priya. But Priya is still struggling with her feelings.

Priya gets easily affected by the things happening around her.

Ram is very clear that he loves Priya and now, the ardent viewers are waiting for the duo to confess their love for each other.

Apart from Ram and Priya's personal equation, the viewers have seen how Ram is extremely emotional when it comes to his family.

He is handling such a big business empire but when it comes to his family, he never gets practical even if the situation demands it.

While the viewers have applauded Ram's maturity at times, they are equally unhappy with how Ram gets all emotional for his family.

In the recent episodes, the viewers also saw how Ram decided to close the case of his father's death immediately when Shubham lashed at him for reopening the case without telling anyone in the family.

The viewers were highly disappointed as this kind of immaturity is not expected from Ram. He knows a lot of things and he has been mostly right about it but he simply ignores it just for the sake of his family.

Some viewers feel that Ram's emotional nature is taking a toll on his personal life and mental health as well. He is very often upset with the way his family treats him. But he never says anything.

Also, Ram has never been upfront in front of his family which is again a major issue. He blindly trusts them and they are simply fooling them for their own benefits. Any mature person could easily understand this but Ram is someone who is not willing to see the truth.

In short, the ardent viewers are expecting more practicality and maturity from Ram's character rather being emotional about everything all the time.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

