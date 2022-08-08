AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Mrunal Jain aka Dr Kunal Khera's entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is bringing lots of positivity

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched and long-running daily soaps on small screens.

The show has been running on TV for more than a decade now and is constantly topping the TRP charts.

With several leaps taking place in the show, the makers introduced a fresh set of actors like Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant who are seen in the lead roles.

The current storyline of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going great.

The viewers are loving Abhimanyu and Akshara's lovey-dovey romance in the show.

Apart from that, the show has recently witnessed an entry of actor Mrunal Jain.

Mrunal is seen playing a pivotal role in the show.

He is seen as Dr Kunal Khera who is here to cure Abhimanyu and give him a ray of hope.

The actor is seen in a positive role and everyone is lauding Mrunal's subtle and mature performance.

Well, the ardent viewers of the show feel that Mrunal's entry has brought a lot of positivity in the show.

Many feel that Mrunal's entry in the storyline is making the show much better and watchable as it is a delight for everyone.

The viewers are getting a break from all the drama of the Birla family.

Mrunal's entry will definitely bring some great twists in the story but it will only get better with time.

The actor who has always proved his mettle in acting with his fine acting chops is doing total justice to his role.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.

