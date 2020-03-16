AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Nandini and Vedika TARGETING innocent Pihu to take revenge from Priya is heights of evilness in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

We all know that Nandini and many members from Ram's family never loved the Sood's, especially Priya.

She never wanted Priya to marry Ram and wanted to control his life so that she could rule.

However, amid all the pathetic planning and plotting, Nandini went through a major trauma after she lost her daughter Shivina.

Priya's relationship with Ram broke after she was accused of killing Shivina.

Ram and Priya got separated and everything was going as per Nandini's plan.

But fate has once again made Ram and Priya cross the path and Nandini is trying her best to rift them apart.

This time, Vedika is also supporting Nandini and both are carving pathetic plans to get rid of Priya.

Not just this, they know the truth about Pihu and want to hide it from Ram at any cost.

In the previous episode, Nandin played it realy dirty and used poor Pihu to separate Ram and Priya and also create major misunderstanding between them.

Meanwhile, Vedika is also planning something to teach a lesson to Priya and her daughter Pihu.

Priya is unaware of all this and poor Pihu is just following Nandini.

The ardent viewers of the show are enjoying the drama but are not liking how Nandini and Vedika are targeting Pihu for their own benefit.

A lot of viewers are opposing such a track as it is spreading a very wrong message to the fans.

The viewers feel that Nandini and Vedika should not drag an innocent child into this fight as it is not her fault.

Also, Nandini who is hiding Pihu's truth from Ram is not right. Ram has the right to know about his daughter.

The ardent fans feel that Nandini and Vedika's characters have crossed every limit of being evil as they are not even sparing the poor child.

Fans did not expect Nandini to be this cruel as Pihu is her granddaughter.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

