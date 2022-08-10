Audience Perspective! Netizens are loving the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here’s the reason why

MUMBAI :Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top shows on Indian television. The ratings are exceptionally good and the audience love the track of the show and the equation between Virat, Sai and Pakhi.

All the characters in the show, be it negative or positive, justify their roles very well and as a result, the audience connects to them so well that they don’t just stop at watching the show, but also follow the actors on social media, where they shower them with a lot of love and admiration.

The current track of the show revolves around Sai and Savi coming back to the Chavan Niwas but staying in the outhouse as Sai is determined to make things better between her and Vinayak.

Meanwhile, Pakhi is feeling threatened as she knows that Sai has slowly started to make her way towards Virat and Vinayak from the moment she entered their lives.

The fans of the show are loving the new track as they are finally getting to Virat and Sai together.

The show had taken a leap after an unfortunate accident with Sai but after the leap, the audience got to see Pakhi and Virat as husband and wife. Although according to some fans, Virat and Pakhi had a good chemistry, there are also many fans who don’t want to see them together. Now, they will finally get to see what they want.

Netizens have started to love the new track now. Check out what they have to say:

