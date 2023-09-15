Audience Perspective: Netizens are upset with Kushal Tandon’s performance in Basatein; say ‘He should stop OVERACTING’

MUMBAI:Kushal Tandon and Shivanji Joshi’s new show ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has been garnering quite a good response from the masses so far. The audience loves their chemistry and is smitten with all that they bring to the table.

However, looking at the current track, the audience feels that Kushal is going a little overboard with his acting.

Here’s what they have to say:

Ankita Sutar said, “The story is highly predictable except the twist of Aaradhana’s mother. Shivangi is too loud and Kushal too cannot vent emotions. All the other characters are irritating and have poor acting skills. Kushal’s performance is a disappointment knowing that he is a good actor.”

Pavni Mishra mentioned, “Shivangi joshi is my favorite actress that's why I am watching this serial. The story is superb and Kushal is a brilliant actor. Shivangi and Kushal make a good pair. I love their chemistry.”

Ulka Naik averred, “Kushal can't move a muscle and Shivangi can't seem to go beyond her Naira stint, seems quite monotonous. All scripts and dialogues are full of advice and over-exposure. Makers should try to get real and improve the storyline.”

Deepak Thoke shared, “10 years in the industry and I feel Kushal has downgraded in terms of acting. I love him in ‘Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena Hai’ and ‘Beyhadh’ where he performed extremely well. He seems to be on autopilot.”

Khushbu Thakkar believed, “It is a fantastic show. It is all about love and it feels nice to watch something new after a long time. Shivangi and Kushal’s chemistry is breathtaking.”

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below!