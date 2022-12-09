AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Netizens express disappointment as morphed images of Shivangi Joshi and Ashish Mehrotra circulate online

MUMBAI: The most popular show on television right now is Anupamaa on Star Plus. The show has been doing phenomenally well and is on top of the charts every week for the last two years.

The audience immensely loves the track of the show. The show keeps on bringing some new drama to keep the people hooked on their screens.

In this modern era, fans love to make edits for their favourite celebs and shows. They do so for Anupamaa and its cast members as well.

Recently, an edit went viral which was a morphed image of Ashish Mehrotra aka Paritosh and Shivangi Joshi being intimate. This went viral with the news that Shivangi Joshi will enter Anupamaa as Toshu’s second woman with whom he cheated on Kinjal.

Check out the image here:

This isn’t true and creates a stink on the image of both the actors, especially Shivangi Joshi. It puts her in the bad light because people would think she agreed to such a role.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: OMG! Anupama is suspicious after listening to the voice note, decides to confront Toshu

The fans have shared their views about this. Here is what they have to say:

Anjali Bhadra: I have been watching the show for a long time now and really love the actors. It felt so bad when I saw the picture and for a minute couldn’t believe it. Then I figured that it’s edited and not real. It isn’t fair to the actors who put in so much effort to entertain us.

Kriti Pandey: I feel the fans need to be more considerate towards the actors. They can’t just go on making anything just to gain some views and attention. The show is a hit and that’s why people are trying to bring down the image by making such edits. This is really not done.

Sakshi Mehta: The actors already have to face so much public scrutiny and trolls, on top of that when people go ahead and do something like this, it really affects their image. The actors are also human. Just because they are public figures, doesn’t mean people can do whatever they want just so that they can get some attention and validation.

Ridhi Mehra: it is very easy to hide behind a screen and make such things and hamper the image of actors. It felt so bad when I thought that this was true. I have been watching Shivangi for a long time and really love her. I couldn’t believe that she had agreed to do such a role. The fans need to take more responsibility and not stoop to such low levels.

In this digital era, it is very easy to create a stink on anybody’s image. The actors are public figures but the fans need to be more responsible when they go ahead and make any such edits.

ALSO READ: OMG! Choti Anu misbehaves with Anupamaa, thanks to Barkha in Star Plus' Anupamaa

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.