Audience Perspective! Netizens love Rajjo for not being a stereotypical village girl, check out their reactions

There are many actresses who have played the character of a village girl but Rajjo’s character stands out. Rajjo equals to strength and never hesitates to stand up for herself.
MUMBAI :One of Star Plus’ most popular show, Rajjo has been winning the hearts of the viewers with it’s heart-touching storyline and the performances given by all the actors.

Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's mother, has a troubled past and is opposed to Rajjo being an athlete. The show is about how Rajjo will respond to the past and fulfill her aspirations in the present, after being separated from her mother in the Kedarnath flood, and her chance meeting with Arjun.

There are many things about the show that impress the viewers. One of those elements is Rajjo’s unique character.

There are many actresses who have played the character of a village girl but Rajjo’s one stands out. Rajjo equals to strength and never hesitates to stand up for herself.

There are netizens who are highly impressed by Rajjo’s performance in every scene. Check out some of the reactions below.

Sundara Nair – Rajjo is not feeble. She is a tough woman. I always remember my mother when I watch her because she is just as strong as her. Rajjo doesn’t adjust, she takes a stand.

Bhavini Shah – She’s not a stereotypical character who is always sweet and happy. She’s not ‘bechari’. Even at times when she is trapped, she doesn’t fold. Rajjo has an adge, she’s like a raw power and it’s always so inspiring to watch her.

Forum Mehta – Rajjo loves Arjun. She respects Arjun’s family but it doesn’t mean she accepts everything that he and the family does and I think that is as real as it can get. She shows so much of strength, even when she is standing against Madhumalti and Arjun. That anger is wild.

Aruna Tiwary – I have seen a lot of love stories but the one here has such rawness and intensity everytime they pull each other close even if they are angry. Rajjo doesn’t look back, she is always ready to confront and stands out like a boss. She’s not an ordinary poor class girl. She really brings the truth out about the families that come from poor backgrounds but she is someone who doesn’t bend down to the upper class. She roars, and I love it.

Are you a Rajjo fan too?

Audience Perspective! Netizens love Rajjo for not being a stereotypical village girl, check out their reactions
