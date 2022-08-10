Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy with Maya’s track, feel Anupamaa is going to go down soon

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Currently, the story is revolving around Anupama entering the Shah House to take care of her son, Toshu while Baa is creating more troubles for her and not letting her go back to her family.

On the other hand, Maya is trying to get back with Anuj and they are out for a picnic along with Choti Anu. Maya is trying her best to play with Anuj’s mind.

While Anupama is fighting to go home again as she misses her husband, Anuj is a little upset with Anupama seeing how she always chooses the Shah House as priority.

We have seen in the past how Anupama has always showed strength but that’s not the case since some time.

The viewers are watching the show but their emotions towards the show have changed.

Recently, netizens have started to notice that the show’s storyline doesn’t have the essence like it used to. Check out the views that the audience has for the show:

