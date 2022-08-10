Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy with Maya’s track, feel Anupamaa is going to go down soon

Maya is trying to get back with Anuj and they are out for a picnic along with Choti Anu. Maya is trying her best to play with Anuj’s mind.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 18:18
Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy with Maya’s track, feel Anupamaa is soon going to go down, check out the details inside

MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj brings up his past with Anupama, she stops him

Currently, the story is revolving around Anupama entering the Shah House to take care of her son, Toshu while Baa is creating more troubles for her and not letting her go back to her family.

On the other hand, Maya is trying to get back with Anuj and they are out for a picnic along with Choti Anu. Maya is trying her best to play with Anuj’s mind.

While Anupama is fighting to go home again as she misses her husband, Anuj is a little upset with Anupama seeing how she always chooses the Shah House as priority.

We have seen in the past how Anupama has always showed strength but that’s not the case since some time.

The viewers are watching the show but their emotions towards the show have changed.

Recently, netizens have started to notice that the show’s storyline doesn’t have the essence like it used to. Check out the views that the audience has for the show:

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj asks Anupama not to accompany him and Anu at the picnic

Tell us how you feel about the new track of the show.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Anupamaa Anuj Barkha Pakhi Samar Vanraj Kavya Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Ankush
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 02/24/2023 - 18:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Neelam furious at Lakshmi for ruining things again
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Manjari will have doubts if Abhimanyu will keep his words and marry Aarohi
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Balwinder all set to ruin Rishi and Lakshmi’s Valentine’s Day party
MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi grows fond of Akshara making Aarohi insecure
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Sonali Naik aka Pushpa of Maddam Sir on the show bidding adieu: A whole book can be written on the experience of working in Maddam Sir
MUMBAI :After a three-year-long successful stint, Maddam Sir is all set to go off air soon/has gone off air. Fans were...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders
Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders

Latest Video

Related Stories
Audience Perspective! Netizens are loving the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here’s the reason why
Audience Perspective! Netizens are loving the current track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, here’s the reason why
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set bring the character of Surekha Goenka, back to the show!
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bring the character of Surekha Goenka, back to the show!
TV Star Rupali Ganguly Teams up with Director Sajan Agarwal for a New Project
TV Star Rupali Ganguly Teams up with Director Sajan Agarwal for a New Project
Exclusive! Mohsin Khan is not going to be part of Rajan Shahi’s Anupama?
Exclusive! Mohsin Khan not going to be part of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa?
Exclusive! After considering many names; Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalized to be part of Kundali Bhagya
Exclusive! After considering many names; Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad finalized to be part of Kundali Bhagya
Mohsin Khan to make his Tv comeback with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa?
Mohsin Khan to make his Tv comeback with Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa?