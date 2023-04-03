Audience Perspective! Netizens not happy as they spot a similarity in most of Balaji Telefilms shows, check out the reaction

The production house is still giving out some amazing shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Naagin 6 to name a few.
MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor set the company Balaji Telefilms Private Limited in August, 1994. The idea was to make serials and other entertainment content.

The production house went on to create some of the iconic shows of Indian Television such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, and Naagin to name a few.

Also read - Naagin 6: Check out what the Naagin’s are doing off the sets of the show

It’s been more than 25 years to the company. The bonding it has with it’s actors, writers and audiences is really special.

The production house is still giving out some amazing shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Naagin 6 to name a few.

The shows are running great. The production house has some long running shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Fans are so crazy about the show that they fallow all the actors on their social media profiles where they shower all the love and praises.

However, with a lot of love there also comes a little criticism. Now the netizens have noticed that all of Ekta Kapoor’s show are only revolving around weddings- be it Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bhagya Lakshmi or Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Earlier they had also noticed how all these shows have a trend of taking major leaps.

Check out what the netizens have to say about the wedding tracks:

Dharmishta Panchal – I love Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya. I watch Kumkum for Krishna Kaul and Kundali for Shraddha Arya. I mean these people are like the life of the show. I can only focus on the actors and not on the stories anymore. I mean it’s all so confusing. You never know who is getting married to whom. There was a leap and right before the leap there was so much of wedding drama. It really makes my brain tired.

Chandrika Modi: I love Abrar in Yeh Hai Chahatein. It’s a little uncomfortable now after the leap but I know that Ekta Kapoor will bring back the magic. Even Samrat’s look is so badass. I just wish they would have given a proper tribute to Rusha. It was sad how they ended the track and then the new track was also about wedding. I mean we knew who was going to get together but still.

Bhargavi Patil - I love watching Bhagya shows. They are all amazing. The couples in them are so cute. In Bhagya Lakshmi I also love Malishka even though she is a negative character. I like how they play with love stories but then sometimes they overdo it. The track in Bhagya Lakshmi is also about marriage. Malishka will play some trick, fail, Rishi and Lakshmi will get hurt. It’s all so repeated and confusing sometimes.

Smita Deshmukh – Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has lost it’s charm with Ram and Priya gone. I really wanted them to show a fresh story of the young generation but instead they are playing some marriage drama. The love triangle has become some other shape now. It’s not just a triangle anymore. The promo of the show was so promising. I really wish these people learn to do more with love stories rather than to just put marriage in everything.

Also read - Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Ishani sees that Mohit is hurt, decides to take a step back

Are you a fan of any of these shows? Tell us what you think about the current track of your favourite show.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

