Audience Perspective! Netizens talk about the differences in the portrayal of families in Crime Patrol and in daily soaps

MUMBAI: Hindi daily soaps have a huge audience in India. People sometimes take so much inspiration from them that they want their lives to be like those of the celebrities in daily soaps.

A section of the audience likes a few shows that air daily but are not regarded as daily soap. Shows such as Crime Patrol and off-beat shows do receive the love of fans.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The track of Sai CONVINCING Virat is turning into BOREDOM in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

But at the same time, they points out some of the flaws and inaccuracies in daily soaps.

Well, daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein, Udaariyaan, and Naagin 6 are under the audience's radar as viewers feel that almost every family shown in the serial is quite rich but they do not have house help or drivers.

Also read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Television shows and their obsession with using songs for titles make no sense anymore

So here’s what viewers have to say on the same!

Diksha Shukla – Serials show that they are super duper rich but they cannot even afford a single house help.

Bhavana Rao – Sometimes, I feel even the families shown in Crime Patrol or CID are far better at portraying middle-class families.

Jasmine Parikh – Uff! Bade log badi badi batein but soch choti!

Mayanka Mukherjee – Well, it is their choice, leave it!

So do you agree with them?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.