Audience Perspective! Netizens talk about the differences in the portrayal of families in Crime Patrol and in daily soaps

A section of the audience likes a few shows that air daily but are not regarded as daily soap. Shows such as Crime Patrol and off-beat shows do receive the love of fans.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 18:42
MUMBAI: Hindi daily soaps have a huge audience in India. People sometimes take so much inspiration from them that they want their lives to be like those of the celebrities in daily soaps.

A section of the audience likes a few shows that air daily but are not regarded as daily soap. Shows such as Crime Patrol and off-beat shows do receive the love of fans.

But at the same time, they points out some of the flaws and inaccuracies in daily soaps.

Well, daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein, Udaariyaan, and Naagin 6 are under the audience's radar as viewers feel that almost every family shown in the serial is quite rich but they do not have house help or drivers.

So here’s what viewers have to say on the same!

Diksha Shukla – Serials show that they are super duper rich but they cannot even afford a single house help.

Bhavana Rao – Sometimes, I feel even the families shown in Crime Patrol or CID are far better at portraying middle-class families.

Jasmine Parikh – Uff! Bade log badi badi batein but soch choti!

Mayanka Mukherjee – Well, it is their choice, leave it!

So do you agree with them? 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Crime Patrol Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anupamaa ghum hai kisikey ke pyaar mein Star Plus Disney Hotstar Sony LIV Sony Entertainment Television Sony TV TellyChakkar
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

