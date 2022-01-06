AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! New girl in Akshay Sood aka Akki's life after Shivina's demise in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

The show will soon witness a leap of 5 years which will take the story forward and new characters will also be seen joining the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 18:07
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte hain 2 is all over the news these days.

The makers have always brought some interesting twists and turns in the story so far to entertain the viewers. 

We have also seen how Ram and Priya's life has witnessed  several ups and downs that has led to their separation. 

The current track of the show is also going through some major twists in the story.

Shivina's character is shown dead after she falls from the stairs. 

Ram blames Priya for shivina's death. Once again the duo gets separated. 

ALSO READ: OMG! Check out what is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 cast up to these days!

Priya knows that it was Ishaan who pushed Shivina but she took all the blame on her. 

With Shivina's death, the Kapoor's are in major trauma. Ram has totally lost his senses losing his young sister who meant everything for him. 

Furthermore, Priya landed in jail for the same. 

Amid all this, the show will soon witness a leap of 5 years which will take the story forward and new characters will also be seen joining the show. 

And now, viewers are concerned about Akki who has lost the love of his life. 

The ardent viewers are guessing that Pranav Misshra who plays the role of Akki will soon be seen with some other girl in the show.

Akki's character will be paired opposite some other girl soon.

The makers will soon introduce a new entry in the show.

The ardent viewers are already predicting the future story of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exciting! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Piyush Sahdev dating someone? Scroll down for details

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Shantanu Monga TellyChakkar
