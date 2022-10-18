Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

MUMBAI : The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

Rumours were doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek won’t be back for the upcoming season and even though he said he will be back, he is not a part of the show anymore.

As we had reported earlier, the show is returning with a new season, and it aired a few weeks back.

Comedian Kapil Sharma interacts with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience laughing with his wit, humour and assorted skits.

The show has always done exceptionally well and received a lot of love from the audience. But this season, the netizens feel that the show is lacking the magic it always has. It has not been doing that well and is not even a part of the top 20 shows when it comes to the ratings.

The comedians this season are Srishty Rode, comedians Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey along with the regulars Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

The audience is quite disappointed and here is what they had to say:

Sameer Rana: The Kapil Sharma show has lost its charm. It is not the way it used to be. Krishna was one of the hot selling points of the show and is not a part of it anymore. The season started on a low and has been unable to pick it up since. The comedy is going flat and the audience is not even able to have a laugh. It feels like this could be the time for the downfall again.

Prathamesh Fatehi: I used to watch the show so avidly but it doesn’t feel the same anymore. Krushna was one of the major attractions for me as his mimicry used to be hilarious. The pair of Krushna and Kiku is unbeatable when it comes to comedy. The jokes aren’t really hitting anymore.

Manasvi Prakash: My family and I used to watch the show a lot but the new season is not as great as the previous ones were. The content does not feel funny anymore. It feels forced and is not making me laugh. Either the makers need to take a hard look at their content or it is going to be a downfall again.

Khushali Malhotra: The Kapil Sharma Show again feels on the path of degradation. From Sunil Grover to Krushna to Bharti to Ali Asgar, all these were what made the show so great and successful. Kapil cannot hold the fort alone. Kiku is there but the content is not good anymore. He needs people who can contribute equally. The show is of the comedy genre and does not feel like it anymore.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.