Audience Perspective: Oops! Is Neha Bhasin going the Urfi Javed way with her fashion sense?

MUMBAI: Fashion is supposed to be fun and exciting but sometimes it can be too tricky especially if you are in a public space. A look that you think is the right choice for you might end up being the reason why you are in the eye of trolling storm the next day. But fashion and outfits are also an outlet for some celebrities to grab attention, but what kind of attention well that depends, if the look is too risky but you can pull it off then you get applauded but if not then the trolls are on their way and they don't forgive.

And some people are just famous for being famous because they do absurd eccentric things that are entertaining but not always in the right way. Bollywood and Television celebrities have created a reputation for themselves for being "inspired" by Hollywood or international celebrities. And outfits are one thing that we see repeated or copied a lot. But some people do it deliberately let's take Urfi Javed for example, Urfi is a very confident person and steps out with that confidence everywhere even with the most hideous outfits one has ever since, and usually copied from some of the other international brands or celebrities. A user on Twitter wrote, “One thing I know for sure now that if some International celebrity’s Look has gone viral, Urfi Javed will step out in the D-I-Y version of it the next day without fail, which is pattern people have caught on, she’s pretty but where’s her Originality.”

Well, it isn't a lie and it seems like Bigg Boss contestants have really influenced people with their fashion choices, or everybody just has too much thought on this. And it looks like Urfi has become the barometer for weird fashion comparison.

The latest Bigg Boss contestant to get compared to Urfi Javed is her Bigg Boss OTT co-contestant singing powerhouse, Neha Bhasin.

Neha who has been in the industry for a long time and has some really big chartbusters is again a very headstrong person, she is your resident loyal friend who is not afraid to voice her opinions and often has her run-ins with the trolls. But this time for a completely different reason which was: Her Outfit!

Neha recently stepped out with another Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia who was eliminated last week for a dinner date and what grabbed everyone's attention was her outfit.

People on the internet were too quick with their responses and said that even in the Bigg Boss 15 house her style was eccentric.

However, a section of netizens trolled the singer for wearing a revealing outfit. A user wrote, "Inko dresses ko kya Hua." Another dropped a comment saying, "Inko Sharam NHI ati hogi." "Don't these ladies have anything decent to wear horrible!," wrote a user. Another commented, "Yeh kya Urfi ki behen hai kya."

Urfi Javed, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, has been making headlines for her bold fashion choices. The actress gets trolled for showing 'too much skin' and is also accused of copying Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

On the comparison between Neha and Urfi, here's what the people had to say:

Nikhat Ahmed says, "I love Neha's voice but what has happened to her style. She used to be this cool Rockstar chic and now I mean it's been a while since I have seen her in a really good look."

Gabby D'souza defends Neha and says, "Neha should be in the news for her work not because of some look I mean it's just an outfit and honestly she looks, and what is wrong in showing a little skin, she looks good to let the girl live.”

Prajakta Singh compares her to Urfi and says, "Why is she copying Urfi Javed, I mean we all know at this point that Urfi wears these weird outfits and it's always offputting, Neha should never copy her, She had to know that what people will say once she steps out in that or maybe she thought it worked, but well it didn't."

Khushi Bhadoria says, "I used to think Neha had her own individual style that was unique to her but I guess not really, I mean where is her individuality, this was such a weird combination. Where is her individuality?"

Lipakshi Das says, "I really want Neha to release new music and to focus more on her music rather than being a celebrity really."

Well, to each their own, but there is some truth to what people say maybe we just have read in between the Tweets. And we are also waiting for Neha Bhasin to release the new music!

