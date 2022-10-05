AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! An OVERDOSE of Anupamaa-Anuj's ROMANCE and Vanraj's NEGATIVITY is spoiling the storyline of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders ever since the beginning.

The show has always been at the top of the TRP charts.

Anupamaa makers have left no stone unturned to introduce interesting twists and turns in the story to make sure the viewers are hooked to the screens.

Also, new characters entering the show from time to time have only increased the dosage of entertainment for the viewers.

The current track is witnessing Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding festivities.

After the grand engagement ceremony, the mehndi and sangeet ceremony is shown in the current episodes.

ALSO READ: Oh No: Anuj to push Vanraj off the CLIFF in Anupamaa?

The recent episode also saw ace singer Mika's entry who had come to promote his upcoming reality show.

Well, there are both happy and sad moments witnessed in the show but some viewers are not happy with the current track is shaping up.

Kritika Shah says, "I loved how the makers showed MaAn's love story brewing. But now, it's getting a bit too much. Anupamaa and Anuj's story is an inspiration but making it too lovey-dovey is ruining the essence of it."

Miloni Gandhi says, "I am totally upset with the amount of negativity Vanraj is spreading during Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding festivities. His single look is to destroy everything at once."

Vidhisha Kumar says, "The makers are focussing on giving constant entertainment to the viewers but there is an overdose of everything which needs to be toned down."

Priyanka Sahay says, "Anupamaa is madly in love with Anuj and vice versa but their constant romance is getting a bit too much. There is an overdose of romance which is not required."

Renu Shukla says, "I am in no mood to see so much negativity and jealousy anymore in the show. It seems Vanraj's life's ultimate motto is to ruin Anupamaa."

While the makers are trying to strike a balance between both happy and not-so-happy moments, the ardent viewers feel that there is too much of everything which is spoiling the storyline.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design before her dream wedding with Anuj