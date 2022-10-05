AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! An OVERDOSE of Anupamaa-Anuj's ROMANCE and Vanraj's NEGATIVITY is spoiling the storyline of Anupamaa

While the makers are trying to strike a balance between both happy and not-so-happy moments, the ardent viewers feel that there is too much of everything which is spoiling the storyline.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 17:36
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! An OVERDOSE of Anupamaa-Anuj's ROMANCE and Vanraj's NEGATIVITY is spoiling the storyline of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders ever since the beginning.

The show has always been at the top of the TRP charts.

Anupamaa makers have left no stone unturned to introduce interesting twists and turns in the story to make sure the viewers are hooked to the screens. 

Also, new characters entering the show from time to time have only increased the dosage of entertainment for the viewers. 

The current track is witnessing Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding festivities. 

After the grand engagement ceremony, the mehndi and sangeet ceremony is shown in the current episodes. 

ALSO READ: Oh No: Anuj to push Vanraj off the CLIFF in Anupamaa?

The recent episode also saw ace singer Mika's entry who had come to promote his upcoming reality show. 

Well, there are both happy and sad moments witnessed in the show but some viewers are not happy with the current track is shaping up. 

Kritika Shah says, "I loved how the makers showed MaAn's love story brewing. But now, it's getting a bit too much. Anupamaa and Anuj's story is an inspiration but making it too lovey-dovey is ruining the essence of it."

Miloni Gandhi says, "I am totally upset with the amount of negativity Vanraj is spreading during Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding festivities. His single look is to destroy everything at once."

Vidhisha Kumar says, "The makers are focussing on giving constant entertainment to the viewers but there is an overdose of everything which needs to be toned down."

Priyanka Sahay says, "Anupamaa is madly in love with Anuj and vice versa but their constant romance is getting a bit too much. There is an overdose of romance which is not required."

Renu Shukla says, "I am in no mood to see so much negativity and jealousy anymore in the show. It seems Vanraj's life's ultimate motto is to ruin Anupamaa."

While the makers are trying to strike a balance between both happy and not-so-happy moments, the ardent viewers feel that there is too much of everything which is spoiling the storyline. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! This is how Anupamaa flaunted her mehendi design before her dream wedding with Anuj

Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/10/2022 - 17:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sab Satrangi: What! Shweta bumps into Gargi, Mannu’s past coming back into his life
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Sab Satrangi is working like magic. It has managed to gain a large fan base and continues to attract...
Ziddi Dil Maane Na: OMG! Param and Karan get into a fight, Baby held at gunpoint
MUMBAI: Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens last year, and it has been entertaining its viewers eversince. The...
AWESOME! Bhagya Laxmi's Rishmi takes Bramastra's Kesariya Tera on another level, Check out
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi has garnered a lot of love from audiences. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life...
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post
MUMBAI: Also Read: ...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: OMG! Dhamini curses Shani Dev out of anger as he doesn’t notice her
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Twist Alert! Revati finds that Dev was strangled to death, Rudraksh taken into custody
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
Recent Stories
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post
Interesting! When Ivanka Trump replied to Diljit Dosanjh’s hilarious post
Latest Video