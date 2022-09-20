AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi and Toshu will never change, they are WORSE than Vanraj in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI :Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is all set for a crucial track in the upcoming episodes.

Anupamaa learnt about Toshu's fling and even confronted him for the same.

However, Toshu who was initially scared and ashamed of what he did, openly confessed that he did it and does not regret it.

Anupamaa was left shattered seeing this. Meanwhile, Rakhi had a totally different take on this.

Anupamaa had a major showdown with Toshu in front of the entire family.

Everyone was shocked to hear what Toshu did but he was still trying to defend himself.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Overwhelming! Anupama and Anu are discussing relationships, Anu promises to never leave Anupama

Vanraj also supported Anupamaa and threw Toshu out of the house.

Kinjal is in a very bad state right now as she is not able to accept the fact that Toshu cheated on her.

Anupamaa did the right thing by exposing Toshu but Leela was one person who totally opposed Anupamaa.

Leela felt that Toshu's mistake could be forgiven.

Meanwhile, Toshu's blood is boiling and he once again goes against Anupamaa.

As if that was not enough, Paakhi also turned against her own mother.

The ardent viewers now feel that Toshu and Paakhi's characters will never change.

In fact, the viewers now feel that this has become a pattern for Toshu and Paakhi.

They commit mistakes and later realize and say sorry.

Both of them find faults in Anupamaa and always go against her.

Not just this, the viewers also feel that Toshu and Paakhi are worse than Vanraj.

Vanraj has some humanity, sensitivity and maturity but Toshu and Paakhi don't.

Well, Toshu is no more living with the Shah family and Paakhi has once again gone against Anupamaa.

What will happen now? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aww! This is WHY Shweta Tiwari wants to head home asap... READ