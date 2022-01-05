AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Parallel tracks in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na is leading to BOREDOM

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na that launched a few months ago is managing to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The show's concept is quite different from the regular soap operas and the viewers are enjoying it.

Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Simple Kaul, Aditya Deshmukh, Diljot Chhabra among others play pivotal roles in the show.

We all have seen how the makers were trying to focus on one track at a time till now.

A lot of new characters are being introduced in the show to spice up the drama.

The viewers recently saw Angad Hasija entering the show as Sanjana's fiance.

And a few episodes later, the makers introduced yet another actor Amitt K Singh who is shown as Monami's best friend.

Well, the makers are currently showing parallel tracks.

One track sees problems cropping between Sanjana and Kundan while Sid is unaware of her past which will make things even more complicated.

On the other hand, the makers are showing how Karan is getting affected by Monami's friend Aneesh's presence in her life.

Karan has started to realize his feelings for Monami and Aneesh's presence is making him insecure.

The ardent viewers of the show are not happy with the way things are shaping up in the show.

Sonali Sahay says, "The makers should focus on one track at the time and not two as it leads to boredom."

Vignesh Singh says, "I like watching this show as it has no saas-bahu drama. But the current track is getting a bit boring as I am not able to concentrate on one story."

Priya Shah says, "The makers shouldn't have introduced two characters back-to-back in the show. It is only leading to confusion instead of spicing up the drama."

Anju Modi says, "One story should be completed first and later the other one should have started to maintain the right balance and keep the viewers engaged to the screen."

Well, the tracks are pretty interesting but the viewers don't seem to enjoy them.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

