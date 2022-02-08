AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE: People can't keep up with the Fast-Paced Love Confessions on Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan, It's a story they already know!

MUMBAI: Colors TV's new serial Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention because of its intriguing and gripping plot. Agasthya and Paakhi are played by Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, respectively, while Ishaan, Pakhi's love interest, is played by Akshit Sukhija.

Pakhi's secret lover and best friend in the show is Agasthya. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh's chemistry has a lot of fans. The fans are quite interested to see how fate will connect them. Are they going to fight for each other or against each other? Well, that was one of the questions that people had in their minds very early on and it seems like fans have gotten the answer to it as well very quickly in the show.

The Teaser of the show promised a lot to the audiences, it promised thrill and suspense and what is coming off is a very hasty telling of a story they already know. The Story of obsession thrives on a slow burn, slow revelations. But up until now, we have seen Agasthaya being heartbroken and Paakhi leaning towards her feelings for Ishaan.

But the audiences feel that teh story feels rushed, there is no moment where you see the duality of Agasthaya's character. How are you supposed to connect emotionally to a story that is told half baked and that is also what the audiences feel:

Nimrat Shah said, " There was so much hype for the show, it doesn't make sense to reveal everything in the first 10 episodes, it feels like they just want to tell the story and shut it, its unfair to us to invest our time"

Dipika Singh said, " I think that it is too soon to judge the show, there are so many things that are coming up, Ishaan's character is a mysterious one and I think this season is very different from the rest!"

Shraddha Tiwari said, " What else is there to see that Agasthaya will try to sabotage Ishaan and Paakhi's relationship , had they given Paakhi and Ishaan's relationship more time and let Agasthaya's rage build-up, the show would have felt different".

Khushi Jain said, " I really like the actor's chemistry with each other, Reem Shaikh, Zain Imam, and Akshit are really good and refreshing to see together, I think this show will work great on the basis of their chemistry."

Rashmeet Kaur said," The show feels like it is in a rush to finish and this show is only starting but it feels like a story that you already know from the previous seasons."

Agasthaya is already going through a heartbreak and fans seem to drift away from the show, but maybe there are some tricks up the sleeves and some surprises that the show might throw our way.

