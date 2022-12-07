AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Pihu being exposed to the painful past and drama of Ram and Priya is creating a bad impact on the child in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing a lot of drama.

Ram and Priya have come together once again but this time, it is for Ram's business deal.

They are faking their relationship in front of the minister or else Ram and the entire family will land up in jail.

While Ram and Priya were not ready for all this but situations were such that they had no choice.

But things are turning out to b complicated as Ram and Priya have a child and things won't be easily hidden.

Pihu already hates Ram for various reasons and the current drama is only making things worse for all three of them.

Furthermore, Priya's entry into the Kapoor house after ages has created another havoc.

Nandini and Vedika are not at all happy seeing Priya back in the Kapoor house.

They fear that Priya will someday reveal Pihu's truth to Ram.

In the previous episode, the viewers have seen the intense drama that goes on in the Kapoor house during the jagrata.

Everyone is trying their best to hide Ram and Priya's truth so that they can just crack this deal without any problems.

However, after Ram applies sindoor on Priya's forehead, she faints and unfortunately, Pihu comes there at that moment.

She panics seeing her mom like this and lashes out at Ram.

The minister and his family along with the Kapoor and the Sood family notice this.

The minister now becomes sure that Ram and Priya faked this drama for the deal.

Well, the complicated past of Ram and Priya has unfolded in front of Pihu.

The ardent viewers who are watching the show regularly are unhappy about the same.

They feel that a small kid who is extremely innocent and unaware of her mom's past is being exposed to such a drama.

A lot of them feel that it creates a very bad effect on children when they see such drama going on in their parents' life.

Some viewers feel that children should be kept away from such issues as they can tend to judge people wrongly even if they aren't aware of the exact matter.

The same is happening with Pihu as she is totally unaware of Ram and she hates him.

Pihu and Ram's relations are highly affected due to all this.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

