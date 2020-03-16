AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Popular TV shows witnessing separation tracks of the leads simultaneously in daily soaps is leading to boredom

MUMBAI: There are several television shows successfully running on small screens for a long time now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Pandya Store, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bhagya Lakshmi, and many others are constantly ruling the TRP charts.

Well, we all know that every show goes through interesting twists and turns in the storyline to make sure the viewers are hooked to the screens.

Whenever a show witnesses a leap, a lot of changes take place in the storyline.

New characters are introduced in the show while a few existing ones make an exit.

Apart from this, the story takes new twists and turns and gets even more interesting.

A lot of TV shows have already taken leaps while some are heading for the same.

But one thing which is common in a lot of daily soaps currently is that the leads are separated and the viewers are not loving it.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has witnessed a leap and Sai-Virat have parted ways.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also heading for a leap which will witness Abhira's separation.

Imlie has not seen a leap but Aryan and Imlie are no more together in the show.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 witnessed a leap a few weeks ago which also saw Ram and Priya's separation.

Kumkum Bhagya has also witnessed Prachi and Ranbir separation.

Preeta and Karan are also not shown together in Kundali Bhagya.

Well, it seems all these are going through the same trend of separation which is leading to boredom and the tracks are looking monotonous.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

