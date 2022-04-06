AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Priya choosing her family over Ram in everything is not a SENSIBLE decision to take in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently all over the news.

The makers introduced such a big twist to the story which took everyone by surprise.

We have seen how Shivina's character was killed which shocked everyone.

Well, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a show which is far different from the daily soap drama.

But a lot of tracks have been quite shocking as the ardent viewers did not like how things turned out to be.

We all know that in the previous episode, Nandini was in deep trauma and was crying thinking about losing her daughter.

Meanwhile, Priya is in jail for killing Shivina.

Priya took all of Ishaan's blame on her and confessed that she killed Shivina.

Furthermore, after Priya came to know that she is pregnant with Ram's child, she wanted to share this good news with him.

However, Nandini comes to meet Priya and tells her to say that the baby belongs to Krish and not Ram.

Nandini wants Priya to just go away from Ram's life forever.

Priya is already taking the responsibility for Shivina's death and she is burdened with one more.

Priya tells Ram that it is her and Krish's baby which leaves him shattered.

The ardent viewers are not happy with the way Priya is being so selfish and not thinking about Ram at all.

Fans feel that Priya is doing the wrong thing by hiding such a big truth and keeping her child away from Ram.

Priya is once again choosing her family over Ram.

Even if Priya is saving Ishaan's life by taking his blame on her, she is still ruining her and Ram's relationship just for the sake of saving her family.

Priya shouldn't have done this as it is setting a wrong example for everyone.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

