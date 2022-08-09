AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Rakhi Dave really in the wrong or does the Shah family need to take a closer look at their own behaviour?

MUMBAI: Currently, Anupamaa is currently the top-most show on Indian television. The show is performing remarkably well and currently has the highest weekly BARC ratings.

In the latest episode, The Shah family finally welcomed Kinjal and her new-born baby into their home. Rakhi tells the family that she doubts Toshu will be able to take care of Kinjal and the baby. Everyone is shocked as to why Rakhi is thinking this way.

Toshu is worried that Rakhi might reveal his extra–marital affair to the family and then he would lose Kinjal and the baby.

The netizens have been feeling a little different about Rakhi Dave lately.

She is playing a negative character on the show and always loves to create problems but as a mother, she has always wanted the best for her daughter and now for her granddaughter too. She was never liked by the Shah family and she has had a problem with them too ever since Toshu and Kinjal eloped and got married.

Rakhi always worked very hard to earn money and provide a good luxurious life for her daughter. But that is something that made her less available to Kinjal. Kinjal always says that she missed having a family while she was growing up, but never understood the fact that what Rakhi did was for the good of her own daughter.

Whenever Rakhi says that she wants to bring Kinjal home and spend time with her, everybody makes a big deal out of it. They would never let Kinjal be alone with her. Recently, even during Kinjal’s pregnancy, when Rakhi wanted to book a better room in the hospital, the Shah family opposed including Kinjal. When Rakhi wanted to take Kinjal and her new-born baby to her place, the family started questioning her even though we know that it is like a tradition in our country that a woman goes to her mother’s place during the last stage of her pregnancy.

Kinjal loves her mother but never fails to make her feel bad about the fact that she was not much there for her. Kinjal has always praised and appreciated Anupamaa more and said that she is the one who has taught her everything and has always wanted to be with her more than her own mother.

The audience feels that this is quite strange and needs to be changed. Here is what they had to say:

Disha Parekh: The show is so woman centric and preaches a lot of things but fails to apply them on themselves. The show has over and over again failed to recognise the efforts of a mother for her child. Rakhi Dave needs to be given more credit for the love and efforts she puts in for Kinjal.

Divya Arora: I don’t understand why the Shah Family is so selfish and always only think about themselves. Be it the protagonist Anupamaa or the negative one that of Rakhi, the Shah family has always wanted others to adjust according to their wishes and needs.

Parul Mehta: Rakhi sure has done some bad things that have created a ruckus but as a mother she has never failed to provide a good life for her daughter. She deserves better treatment for that. Kinjal also needs to pay more attention to the fact that she is really hurting her mother sometimes.

Sarah Suresh: I understand where Rakhi is coming from. She has never been given credit for how hard she has worked to provide for Kinjal. I agree she is always the first to create and enjoy drama but when it comes to Kinjal, she is the most important person for Rakhi.

Let’s see what happens next on the track of the show. Will Rakhi Dave get better treatment or will the Shah family continue to go down the same path?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.