AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram always fails to strike a balance between Priya and Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The drama is witnessing a lot of drama ever since Ram and Priya have crossed paths after 5 years of separation.

In the previous episode, the viewers saw that Ram and Priya had a major showdown.

Pihu's truth is finally out and more problems await Ram and Priya.

Nandini was on the verge of getting exposed but somehow she managed to escape this time as well from Ram.

Ram is still not ready to believe that Nandini is behind all this.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja roped in to play the lead role in Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

For Ram, his family has always been very important and he gave priority to them in his life.

Even after he got married, he was always stuck between Priya and his family.

The ardent viewers feel that Ram tried to be a perfect family man but he failed to strike a balance between his wife and his family.

Ram never wanted to hurt Priya or even his family, but he ended up supporting wrong people which eventually led to his and Priya's separation.

The viewers feel that Ram goes deaf hears whenever someone tries to show him Nandini's reality.

He easily believes in Nandini even though he feels that she is wrong.

Ram has gone against Priya several times to support Nandini.

Meanwhile, Nandini has always been very mean to Ram and only used him for her own benefit.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! Fans of Jannat Zubair shower her with immense love as she celebrates her 21st birthday