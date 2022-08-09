AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram always fails to strike a balance between Priya and Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 20:01
Nandini

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing a lot of drama. 

The drama is witnessing a lot of drama ever since Ram and Priya have crossed paths after 5 years of separation. 

In the previous episode, the viewers saw that Ram and Priya had a major showdown. 

Pihu's truth is finally out and more problems await Ram and Priya. 

Nandini was on the verge of getting exposed but somehow she managed to escape this time as well from Ram. 

Ram is still not ready to believe that Nandini is behind all this. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Aakash Ahuja roped in to play the lead role in Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

For Ram, his family has always been very important and he gave priority to them in his life. 

Even after he got married, he was always stuck between Priya and his family. 

The ardent viewers feel that Ram tried to be a perfect family man but he failed to strike a balance between his wife and his family. 

Ram never wanted to hurt Priya or even his family, but he ended up supporting wrong people which eventually led to his and Priya's separation. 

The viewers feel that Ram goes deaf hears whenever someone tries to show him Nandini's reality.

He easily believes in Nandini even though he feels that she is wrong. 

Ram has gone against Priya several times to support Nandini. 

Meanwhile, Nandini has always been very mean to Ram and only used him for her own benefit. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Fans of Jannat Zubair shower her with immense love as she celebrates her 21st birthday

Alefia Kapadia Abhinav Kapoor Utkarsh Gupta Shubhaavi Choksey Reena Aggarwal Vineet Kumar Chaudhary Ajay Nagrath Kanupriya Pandit Anjum Fakih Pranav Misshra Aman Maheshwari Aanchal Khurana Sony TV Disha Parmar Nakuul Mehta Manraj Singh Sarma Maanya Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 20:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram always fails to strike a balance between Priya and Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The drama is witnessing a lot...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans hail Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's performance as Sai-Virat come face-to-face in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap of 8 years.  The show witnessed several...
Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday
MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame...
Kya Baat Hai! Ishaan Khatter wins netizens’ hearts with THIS gesture towards his ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi...
Amazing! Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya Mahasangam to be blessed by Ganpati Bappa
MUMBAI :  This time Sab TV’s two of the most amazing shows, Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible, are coming together...
OMG! Netizens Are tired of Koffee with Karan, Ask Karan Johar To stop Dragging Alia Bhatt’s name in every episode! Read Tweets!
MUMBAI: Koffee With Karan is back with its 7th season and it looks like it is holding true to tradition and is buzzing...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah
Latest Video