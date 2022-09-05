AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram assuming that Priya is PREGNANT even without consummating their marriage is another level of STUPIDITY in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screens with its engaging storyline.

The show has constantly witnessed a lot of drama but the viewers are loving how the makers have kept the drama very subtle, unlike most the daily soaps.

We have seen actors delivering stellar performances in their respective roles and making sure that they impress the viewers with their presence on screen.

The current track of the show is witnessing the investigation story of Ram's father's accident.

Krish is making sure to expose the truth and find out if Ram's father's accident was a planned murder or not.

Amid all this, the entire Kapoor and Sood family are in Alibaug.

A lot of drama is already taking place there.

The makers have now introduced another shocking twist to the story which has left the viewers surprised.

The previous episode saw how Priya ate the cake made by Shivina which had some unusual ingredients.

Priya's health deteriorated and Ram saw her throwing up which left him worried.

Amid the surprising turn of events, Ram assumed that Priya is pregnant and he announces the same in front of the entire family.

This leaves Priya shocked and also Nandini.

The ardent viewers of the show are going crazy with this stupid twist.

The viewers have seen that Ram and Priya are getting close to each other but they haven't consummated their marriage yet.

Priya very well knows that she is not expecting but Ram did not even confirm and directly assumed that she is pregnant.

The viewers feel the makers have shown Ram's character foolish to be assuming such a thing.

Ram has been quite mature to understand everything but to blindly believe this is next-level stupidity.

Such immaturity wasn't expected from Ram as fans feel they are ruining the image of his character.

The viewers also feel that Ram who is extremely emotional and caring towards Priya will break down when he comes to know the truth.

While the viewers are waiting to see Ram and Priya consummate their marriage, the idea of introducing such a twist to the story was not a good move.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

