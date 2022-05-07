AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram deserves to know the truth about his daughter Pihu, Priya is playing with his emotions by hiding this from him in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is being loved by the viewers for its interesting set of twists and turns in the story.

The leap has brought a lot of changes to the show's storyline.

Viewers are in love with the way the characters are developing and the new entries are also making the show a must-watch.

Well, Ram and Priya have separated and this has been an extremely heartbreaking moment for the fans.

While the ardent fans await the beautiful reunion of Raya once again, there is one more thing which is making the fans upset right now.

Priya has hidden a big truth if Pihu from Ram which is absolutely wrong.

While Priya's reason was justifiable but still, she could have taken the effort to tell this to Ram.

Priyanka Sahdev says, ''Priya is not doing the right thing. Ram has always been left alone and he has all the rights to know about his child.''

Rinku Mahadevan says, ''Priya should have confidently told Ram about Pihu without thinking about the circumstances. Ram is all alone and he deserves to be with his child just like her.''

Ankita Banerjee says, ''Ram will not just be shocked but very furious and hurt when he will get to know that he was kept away from his daughter for so many years. Ram does not deserve this. He totally deserves his father's rights.''

Priti Chaturvedi says, ''Priya should be strong enough to say this to Ram rather than hiding it for more time. Things might backfire her if it's late.''

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

