Audience Perspective: Is Ram Kapoor of ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ the best-written male character? The audience thinks so!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is a very popular show on TV, the season of which, stars Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar. Fans of the show think that Ram Kappor might be the only good male character in tv shows right now.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 17:34
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hai is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television. But what makes the show so iconic? Well, the grandeur, the characters, the gripping storyline are all relatable but aspirational. Most importantly, the story is unconventional in its own nature. The subtle love story of two very different individuals who are poles apart and the only commonality they share is their selfless love for others.

The show has taken a leap and now we see the struggle of Ram and Priya getting together while also finding out the truth about Pihu. While the reception of the leap is good, people are still not completely okay with some of the character's arc. 

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Pihu locks herself in the room for THIS reason

But Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 has been a breath of fresh air amongst the same drama that is minted out when it comes to custody as well. There are negative characters but they are always classy and the way Nandani carries out her plans is marvelous, and you as viewer have to sort of tip your cap to her. Vedika is surprising, and brings nothing too exciting. All the characters are a mix shade of good and bad.

The show doesn't thrive on suspense, they don’t drag out confrontations. Priya is headstrong and so is Nandani and they are not hiding or conniving with each other.

And if there is something that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 has absolutely nailed and perfected is the character of Ram Kapoor. 

Ram Kapoor who is supposed to be a billionaire and a out of touch person, might actually be the most caring and sensitive character on the show. There is not a hint of toxic masculinity in that character. 

Ram cries, he expresses his emotions, he has had all the reasons to be mad at Priya, he should just hate her for taking their daughter away but he doesn't. 

And that is what’s surprising for the audience because only very few times do people get to see a nicely written and brilliantly executed male character who opposes the trope of the ‘toxic angry hero’, Ram understands Priya, he even fights for her. 

Instead of being angry or bitter when Priya gets over possessive over Pihu, he understands that she is her mother and often fights insecurities with reason. He is also shown that a male character does not have to be condescending or rude, they can show emotions when they are hurt instead of wreaking havoc over the other person or chasing for revenge. 

Ram has a visible soft side and the way he behaves with Pihu is surely testament to the fact that Ram Kapoor might be the best written male character in the current lot of shows. And the audience thinks so too:

Nisha Rathi, from Delhi said,” I love when he tries to learn something from Priya about Pihu, he is curious but never belittles Priya’.

Rhea Nagwani said, “I like Ram but he can be too childish sometimes, I mean do you really have to throw your money around all the time or just listen to what Nandani is saying without even giving Priya a chance.”

Neha Ranka said, “Ram is incredibly patient with Pihu and he understands that Priya is going to be insecure. So, he treats her kindly as well even though he is hurt himself”.

Shubika Joshi, said, “ Ram is never afraid of crying and I love that, and he doesn’t cry in agony but rather in joy as well, and that is such a good quality to have.”

Well, whether or not people think Ram is the best character,he is a refreshing one for sure. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Vedika kidnaps Pihu in Priya’s disguise


 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Nakkul Mehta Disha Parmar Alfiya Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Audience Perspective TellyChakkar
