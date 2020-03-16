AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram's 2.0 version in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was SHORT-LIVED, views want to see more of it

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly high on drama.

The viewers are constantly seeing how the story is going through interesting twists and turns in the story.

The show had witnessed a leap of 5 years which saw Ram and Priya parting ways.

Pihu's character was added in the show to bring more spice to the drama.

However, Ram is still unaware of Pihu being his daughter.

This will be a major twist in the story when Ram will come to know about his daughter.

With the leap introduced in the show, the viewers have seen a lot of changes in each and every character.

Everyone was excited to see Ram's 2.0 version. The promos that surfaced on social media as the show was about to take the leap left the fans intrigued.

Ram was shown stubborn, heartbroken and extremely rigid with his feelings post his separation from Priya and losing his sister Shivina.

The viewers expected to see the new avatar of Ram for a long time.

However, the Ram 2.0 version was short-lived.

Fans are highly disappointed seeing this as they are finding no changes in Ram's character as such which is totally unimpressive.

The ardent fans want that Ram 2.0 version is not being justified.

Ram's character which is extremely pivotal in the show was hyped a lot and the viewers had a lot of expectations but things did not turn out to be the same.

Fans want the makers to do justice to Ram's character more.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

