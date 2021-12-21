AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain2 should be more REALISTIC

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's life has witnessed several hardships ever since they have got married.

Both of them decided to take this huge step in their lives just for the sake of their families.

Ram and Priya are now coming closer to each other as they realize the importance of having each other in their lives.

However, Ram is a complete family person and they mean the world to him.

Ram is a dedicated son, brother and husband who is fulling his duties and only living for their happiness.

But on several occasions, we have seen how Ram is being used by his own stepmother and step-siblings for their own benefit.

Ram has never been valued for his efforts and his family never realized the amount of hard work and sacrifices he has done to make them happy.

In fact, Nandini and Shubham are constantly plotting something against him. However, every time they get caught, they try to manipulate him or emotionally blackmail them and get away with it.

The ardent fans are loving how Ram is taking care of his family but they are not liking the fact that Ram is not realizing how his family is betraying him.

Nalini Gandhi says, "Ram is an educated man, well-versed with how the world operates, its high time he realizes how his family is using him for their own benefits."

Shefali Singh says, "Ram's character is shown so maturely and the way he has handled everything is applaud-worthy but I feel his character lacks a realistic approach."

Deepika Patel says, "I am not ready to gulp the fact that Ram is not able to see even a bit that his family is constantly fooling him and getting away with several wrongdoings by emotionally blackmailing him."

Shiny Kaur says, "It's high time Ram starts speaking up for himself and questioning Nandini and Shubham's act instead of just ignoring it."

Simran Chandhwakar says, "I feel Priya can see what's happening and she will soon make Ram realize how his family has been betraying him for their own benefits and the love they are showing towards him is all fake."

Ram's character will witness a major change when he will start seeing the real faces of his step family. Though it will be a big shocker for him things will spice up even more once this revelation takes place.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

