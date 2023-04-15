Audience Perspective: Repetitive Kidnapping Tracks in shows, are becoming monotonous, are we running out of fresh ideas?

Now audiences want fresh tales of love and drama, and there is a new barrage of actors taking over TV shows.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/15/2023 - 13:06
Kidnapping Tracks

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Now audiences want fresh tales of love and drama, and there is a new barrage of actors taking over TV shows. While the longevity of shows has gone out, the entry of new-age thinkers has definitely helped tell the stories of hope and entertainment to the audiences.

But longevity still matters in TV shows, and to keep the TRPs high and keep the show moving, there are often tracks introduced that shake things up a bit and keep things interesting for the audiences. But the essence is to have something new, when we are introduced to some plot points again and again, it can create some kind of monotony, because eventually, the audiences know what will happen, so the excitement goes away.

TV shows like Bhagyalakshmi, Kumkum Bhagya, and more are going tracks that involve kidnapping and we need to understand that this may not be exciting anymore and repeat the same old tale, and it raises the question about whether or not we are running out of fresh ideas for a TV show.

Ritika Sharma says, “Every few months they bring in a new kidnapping track, how is that realistic, we understand that happens once, but how in every 2 months”.

Shivika Bafna says, “ It’s like we don’t know what else to do, there is either a leap or a kidnapping. Characters are already going through the drama of their own, there is sometimes no need for external issues”.

Inza Naqvi says “ I think Kidnapping tracks are brought in to add spice and to intensify the drama, and help the plot, so I am okay with that”.

Aakriti Sangvi says, “ It’s the same track again and in almost two-three shows at the same time, which I just don’t understand”. 

Neha Vaid says, “ There is a lack of fresh stories and tracks, which is why we have the makers introduce the same thing again and again and it just gets repetitive after a point”. 

Well, the audience is the one that watches the show with intent and they are the ones who have an opinion, but we are sure that these popular shows are going to come up really fascinating tracks pretty soon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

