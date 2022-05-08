AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sagar Parekh fails to IMPRESS fans as Samar in StarPlus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, little Anu will request Anuj and Anupama that she would want to go to the Shah house and she would want to tie Rakhi to Toshu and Samar. Both Anuj and Anupama are in a fix and don’t know what to tell little Anu and that’s when Anuj tells her that both Samar and Toshu are busy and they wouldn’t come. On the other hand, Barkha and Ankush are worried about what announcement would Anuj make and that would worry her and Anuj overhears them and just smiles. Well, it will be interesting to see what announcement would Anuj make and how would Barkha and Ankush take it.

Fans are not impressed with the new Samar as they find him too energetic and not as compost as Paras. Check out their reactions:

Ekta Raman: The new Samar is not suiting the personality at all, he doesn't fit the character yet.

Mitushi Nayak: I really miss Paras as Samar, he is really not fitting the role and probably overacting it out.

Vamika Rai: He fails to impress us completely as he isn't fitting the personality that we have seen with Paras.

Well, now the upcoming episode shall have a major twist where we will see Samar completely shifts to Kapadia's place with Anupamaa as he reveals that what the Shahs did with her was not right and he doesn't want to stay with them, instead he is here for Anupamaa and shall always support her above everyone. This change in Samar shall bring a major storm for Shah Parivaar.

