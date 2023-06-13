AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so

The ardent viewers of both shows feel that Sai and Anupama's characters are experiencing the same journey.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 16:41
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the top two shows of Star Plus. 

Both are running on small screens successfully for more than two years. 

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has an ensemble cast. 

While Anupamaa is at the first place in the TRP list, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks second. 

Both shows have a great storyline, which keeps the viewers intrigued. 

Currently, we are seeing how Anupama is stuck between her responsibilities and her dreams once again. 

She is always expected to choose her kids and not pursue her dreams. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Oh No!Leela curses Anupama for allowing Samar to marry someone like Dimple

Anupama, who has learnt the hard way to give preference to herself and her dreams first, tries to balance things once again and also learns to say no. 

Situations are not always working in her favour, but she is trying her best to not carry the baggage of her past and move forward. 

Meanwhile, Sai who has separated from Virat long ago, settles down with Satya once again. 

She is facing problems as Satya's expectations are growing after he falls in love with her. 

Satya is unable to watch Sai getting involved in the problems of her ex-husband and his family. 

Sai is always facing a dilemma on whom to give preference to. 

Satya often misunderstands her intentions and feels that Sai is ignoring him because of his condition. 

Meanwhile, Virat is trying to keep himself away from Sai to avoid problems between her and Satya. 

The ardent viewers of both the shows feel that Sai and Anupama's characters are experiencing the same journey. 

Veena Arora says, "Sai is also stuck between her love for Virat and her present husband Satya, which is making things complicated for her. Anupama faced a similar situation, only the relationship dynamics were a bit different."

Ami Vora says, "Anupama left her past life and went on to marry Anuj. She was living a happy life but soon, things started working against her and she got separated from Anuj. Sai is facing issues just like Anupama and she has to bear all of it for her kids."

Foram Mehra says, "The storylines of both the shows are different but currently, I feel Sai and Anupama's characters are almost the same."

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

DISCLAIMER - WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR, WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND ITS CHARACTERS

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Major Drama! Dimpy makes life for Baa and the Shah members miserable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    

Ayesha Singh Aishwarya Sharma Rupali Ganguly Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Plus Anupamaa Sai Anupama TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/13/2023 - 16:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Upcoming Storyline! Meet becomes Sumeet, Audience to see the new avatar with new story but the same strong headedness
MUMBAI: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead...
Wow! Prince Narula shares his MTV Roadies journey and thanked Rannvijay Singha for this opportunity says “Love you Veere! Memories of a lifetime”
MUMBAI :Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of...
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office
MUMBAI: Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry and he has been working for more than two...
Utkarsh Sharma opens up on ‘Gadar 2’ teaser to be attached to 'Adipurush!
MUMBAI :Utkarsh Sharma won the hearts of the audience nationwide with his adorable presence over 20 years ago when he...
“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
MUMBAI :The engaging narrative of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum,’ has recently seen the much in...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so
MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the top two shows of Star Plus. Both are running on small screens...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Must Read! Before Adipurush releases, here’s a look at what opening did Hindi versions of Prabhas starrers get at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani
grace the show
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Mukesh Chhabra, Tridha Chaudhary, Anchal Singh, Amit Sial and Sumeet Vyas to grace the show
Beyhadh 2 went off-air
Must-Read! What has Jennifer Winget been up to since Beyhadh 2 went off-air?
KAHTRON KE KHILADI SEAOSN 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Shocking! Archana Gautam and Anjum Faikh get injured on the show
hubby Hemant Topiwala
Wow! Dipika Chikhlia of Ramayan fame shares a romantic picture of her Europe honeymoon with hubby Hemant Topiwala
Shoaib Embraces
Shoaib Embraces the Peshawari Dialect to Perfectly Disguise his Role as ‘Pathan’ the bodyguard in the Upcoming Track of 'Ajooni' on Star Bharat