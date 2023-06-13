AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Sai's character similar to that of Anupama? Fans feel so

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the top two shows of Star Plus.

Both are running on small screens successfully for more than two years.

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has an ensemble cast.

While Anupamaa is at the first place in the TRP list, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks second.

Both shows have a great storyline, which keeps the viewers intrigued.

Currently, we are seeing how Anupama is stuck between her responsibilities and her dreams once again.

She is always expected to choose her kids and not pursue her dreams.

Anupama, who has learnt the hard way to give preference to herself and her dreams first, tries to balance things once again and also learns to say no.

Situations are not always working in her favour, but she is trying her best to not carry the baggage of her past and move forward.

Meanwhile, Sai who has separated from Virat long ago, settles down with Satya once again.

She is facing problems as Satya's expectations are growing after he falls in love with her.

Satya is unable to watch Sai getting involved in the problems of her ex-husband and his family.

Sai is always facing a dilemma on whom to give preference to.

Satya often misunderstands her intentions and feels that Sai is ignoring him because of his condition.

Meanwhile, Virat is trying to keep himself away from Sai to avoid problems between her and Satya.

The ardent viewers of both the shows feel that Sai and Anupama's characters are experiencing the same journey.

Veena Arora says, "Sai is also stuck between her love for Virat and her present husband Satya, which is making things complicated for her. Anupama faced a similar situation, only the relationship dynamics were a bit different."

Ami Vora says, "Anupama left her past life and went on to marry Anuj. She was living a happy life but soon, things started working against her and she got separated from Anuj. Sai is facing issues just like Anupama and she has to bear all of it for her kids."

Foram Mehra says, "The storylines of both the shows are different but currently, I feel Sai and Anupama's characters are almost the same."

What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the comments.

