AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Samar's changed avatar in Anupamaa is leaving the viewers upset, fans say, "He has turned negative"

MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa has constantly topped the TRP charts.

With time, the makers have introduced many twists and turns and made sure that the viewers are hooked to the screen.

The current track of the show is pretty heartbreaking as Anupamaa is trying to move on in her life post Anuj left her.

However, the Shah family is not willing to let her live in peace.

While Vanraj wants to get back Anupamaa in his life, Leela also wants the same.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj and Anupama decide to come face to face

However, Anupamaa clearly understood their intentions and gives them a befitting response.

On the other hand, Anupamaa's ideal son Samar's changed avatar has shocked her.

Samar who is madly in love with Dimpy is going against everyone in his family.

It came as a huge surprise when Dimpy compelled Anupamaa to leave her dance academy and Samar did not support his mom.

And now, it seems Samar's character is being hated by the viewers.

Sagar Parekh's character is receiving hatred on social media.

Viewers are upset about how Samar has changed and he no more cares about his mother.

A viewer wrote that Samar's character has turned negative. It further read that Samar was one character that was sensible and very positive but now even he has flipped sides.

Another viewer wrote that Samar has gone blind in Dimpy's love and he has forgotten his mother.

Another netizen wrote that he finds Samar's character weird with such a drastic change in his personality.

Well, it seems the viewers are not impressed with the current track where Samar's character has turned out to be very shocking.

It seems he is least bothered about anyone and only thinks that Dimpy is right.

In the previous episode, we saw that Anupamaa refused to take responsibility for Dimpy and Samar's marriage. However, she had her own reason to do so.

Will Samar's changed behaviour and blind love for Dimpy land him in trouble? What do you think about the drastic transformation in Samar? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama