AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Several parallel tracks in Anupamaa leaves the viewers INTRIGUED; fans miss Malti Devi in the show

The makers are showing parallel tracks in the show keeping the viewers glued to the screen. Amid all this, the ardent viewers are missing Malti Devi in the show.
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on small screens. 

Ever since the show has premiered, it is on the first spot and refuses to move. 

Anupamaa has witnessed several interesting tracks so far. 

With three years on small screens, the makers have introduced so many interesting twists and turns.

Currently, the show is witnessing a lot of drama both in the Shah and the Kapadia house. 

On one hand, Anupama and Vanraj came to know about Kavya's truth. Kavya lied to Vanraj and the entire family that the baby she is carrying is Aniruddh's and not Vanraj. 

While Anupama was shocked, she advised Kavya to come out clean in front of Vanraj. However, he overheard their conversations and things took an ugly turn. 

Besides this, Ankush gets Romil in the Kapadia house which creates a major problem between Barkha and him. 

Adhik also supports his sister Barkha in this and wants Ankush to take away Romil. 

The drama doesn't stop here as fed up with Ankush and Barkha's argument, Anupama and Anuj decide to let Romil stay with them till they come up with a solution. 

Meanwhile, the Shah family doesn't know about Kavya's truth but when they do, a lot of drama will happen. 

Leela and Dimpy are constantly at loggerheads. The Shah family does not like the fact that Samar and Dimpy are working with Malti Devi. Everyone is sensing a huge problem that lies ahead. 

Besides this, Toshu will be shown unwell and soon a major revelation will happen about that as well. 

On the other hand, Adhik and Paakhi are also having issues. 

So, basically, the makers are showing parallel tracks in the show keeping the viewers glued to the screen. 

Amid all this, the ardent viewers are missing Malti Devi in the show. 

Malti Devi's track is not shown for a while now and the viewers want her back. 

Well, we all know that Malti Devi will be back in Anupama's life with a bang. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

