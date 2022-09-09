AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Shah Family too toxic for its children in Star Plus' Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Currently, the most popular show on television is Anupamaa of Star Plus. The show has been doing phenomenally well and is on top of the charts every week for the last two years.

The audience is immensely loving the track of the show. The show keeps on bringing some new drama to keep people hooked on their screens.

Although recently, netizens shared some of their not-so-good views about the Shah family. They feel that all the tension and drama that goes on in the family is very negative and has a bad effect on all the children.

The Shah family especially Baa, Vanraj, and Toshu always have had problems with Anupamaa and whenever they have expressed their views, they have not been in an appropriate manner. The way they insult others and say mean things are really hurtful.

It is said that children grow up to be the way the elders are in the house. The behavior of the Shah family has always encouraged a sense of disrespect among Pakhi and Toshu, Samar being the exception here as he always supported his mother Anupamaa no matter what.

Pakhi never fails to miss a chance to make Anupamaa and other elders in the house feel that she is embarrassed by them and their “middle-class” lifestyle. She feels she is too smart or too good for them. Toshu on the other hand has also never missed a chance to insult and character-shame her mother for her life choices.

The children have seen Baa and Vanraj do the same all their lives. It makes them feel that it is okay to do so. Now that there is a newborn baby as well, the audience feels that she will also grow up to become the same as the environment never changes in the Shah house.

Here is what a few of them had to say:

Arya Sharma:

The Shah family is full of toxicity. Yes, we need the drama for the show but there needs to be a line sometimes. There are so many people watching this show and sometimes it gets a bit much. Recently when Pakhi insulted Anupamaa so much and asked her to never come to Shah's house again, Vanraj as a father didn’t stop or correct her. Instead, stood there watching it all and Pakhi used the defense of Vanraj and Baa doing the same to Anupamaa.

Sana Pandey:

Toshu has never respected or given enough credit to her own mother Anupamaa. He has insulted her over and over again. She was being shamed for thinking about her own self and her happiness for once. Toshu has called her selfish so many times even though she has proved her worth time and again.

Sarmishta Banerjee:

When it comes to marriage, Vanraj has never had a stable mind about it. When he was with Anupamaa, he wanted to be with Kavya. When he married Kavya, he wanted to get separated from her. This always had a bad effect on the children, especially Pakhi. She expressed that seeing such instability and unhappiness, she doesn’t ever want to get married.

Tanya Khandelwal:

I feel the family can do a little drama when trying to express what they feel. They always resort to the worst level and that too in front of everybody. Be it Baa when she insulted Bapuji, Vanraj insulting Anupamaa or fighting with Kavya, or Toshu being inconsiderate towards everybody, the family needs to set better examples for the children and now the new-born baby as she will also follow the same path her family follows.

The Shah family sure has had some great loving times, but when it comes to expressing their thoughts, they become the most negative. They pick on every other thing one does and makes a big deal out of it. This encourages the younger people in the house to go down the same course.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.