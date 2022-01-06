AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Shivina's demise not JUSTIFIED in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is trending all over ever since the news of Shivina's character dying in the show has surfaced on social media.

We have also seen how the viewers are not happy with the makers cutting off Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina's character.

Furthermore, the sequence where Shivina inched towards her death seemed very unreal.

The ardent viewers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are divided in various opinions.

Meena Kumar says, "The way the scene where Ishaan pushes Shivina was portrayed did not seem that she would die. It should have been a bit realistic."

Ashika Singh says, "Shivina's death was not justified in the proper way. I mean she is lying there no major injury just she her head started bleeding and everything seemed very casual."

Pritam Chaubey says, "Shivina's expressions didn't seem like she was about to die. The intensity was missing which was clearly needed in this scene."

Priyanka Saha says, "I feel the makers forcefully exited Shivina's character just to create an impact. The story will see a major twist but there was no point in killing her."

The ardent viewers feel that if the makers planned to end Shivina's character, they should have done it in a more realistic way.

What is your take on this? Do you feel that Shivina's exit from the show was not justified? Will you miss Shivina in the show? Tell us in the comments.

