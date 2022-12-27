AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Shows are getting away from creativity; using death plots to create drama

MUMBAI : Indian television shows have been a part of the audience's daily lives for a long time now. Over time, the type and platform of content changed a lot but people still wish to go back to television dramas and call it their comfort zone.

Even though the shows are highly loved, there is something very common and cliché about them. In almost all the shows we see that the plot introduces a track of death. Lately, it has been happening in many shows. We can see death plots in most of the shows.

Be it Neil in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Aryan in Imlie, Preesha and Rudraksh in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Vinayak in Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein or Sayuri in Woh toh hai Albelaa. In all these shows, we have seen death being used in the plotlines to create more drama instead of coming up with better factors to take the story forward.

The netizens have expressed disappointment regarding the same. They feel that they get attached to a character and when the makers kill them off, it feels bad and the motivation to watch the show decreases.

Here is what they had to say:

Yamini Chandnani: I feel this is quite a common element now in television shows, introducing the death of a character to take the story forward. Sometimes they end up killing off the most loved and attached characters and the audience feel bad about it. I wish there were better ways to create drama.

Harshali Malhotra: I understand that it is all fictional and death is inevitable. It is bound to happen but when it is something happening all across and that too with those characters that the audience is really attached with, it feels really bad.

Naina Sahay: The audience gets really engrossed in the shows and the storylines. They watch the show with a lot of intrigue every day. When makers kill a character off, it is not just the death of a fictional character for the audience. So I feel the makers should think of better ways. I am seeing death tracks in every other show these days.

Leena Gomes: I am really in need of a better plot. So many shows are showing death related plots these days. It has gotten so mundane and non-experimental. The shows need to show better and more creative angles in the plot.

