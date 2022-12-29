Audience Perspective: With shows like Banni Chow going off air, while redundant shows stay on air, Star Plus should stop playing with the emotions of the audience!

MUMBAI : While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.

Star Plus has been one of the leading GEC channels for the longest time, currently reigning over the Top 10 shows in the TRP charts. While the channel is responsible for many iconic shows, over time some really progressive shows like Maryada and Pratigya but the channel has since only focused on family-related shows, sure there has been Anupama but where is that going now?



Banni Chow Home Delivery started as this very progressive show, with a formidable and independent girl falling in love with someone who was different. The show was topping the charts and was in the Top 5 not too long along. So, what happened and what are the reasons for the show to go off-air, while, we can definitely blame the confusing storyline at the end, the coercion and last-minute entries of characters, and actually the show taking a typical Star Plus turn, the question is while redundant storylines and shows were given a chance at Star Plus, why not Banni Chow. Is the greed for new shows making Star Plus take good shows off-air and keep the old titles in, no matter how old and boring they become?



Rati Mishra says, “Is it so bad to have ambitious women shows, the other shows just have death and sad drama”.

Vishal Singh says, “ If shows like Yeh Rishta can be on air after all the thousand leaps that they have, why can’t new shows and casts of Banni be there”.

Nidhi Rajan says “There are shows with the worst TRPS that are still on the air but I guess Star Plus only cares about Yeh Rishta and Anupama no matter what the storyline is”.

Soumya Gandhi says “I get that Banni Chow was getting bad at the end but doesn’t a drastic change call for an intervention by the channel’.

There have been constant trends that are trolling the old guards, like Anupama and Yeh Rishta for their unrelatable content, and it's a constant twitter bash that is still making it okay for the the channel to support the shows but not shows like Banni Chow.



