Audience Perspective: Shows like Rajjo with great potential are going off air while shows with same boring storylines stay on air!

In terms of TRPs, Star Plus has been one of the leading GEC channels for the longest time. The channel has produced many iconic shows, including Maryada and Pratigya, but has mostly focused on family-related shows.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 20:31
Audience Perspective: Shows like Rajjo with great potential are going off air while shows with same boring storylines stay on ai

MUMBAI:While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone down. It is a very conflicting position to be in because there are two sides to the same coin, on the one side there are shows that have been on-air for decades and there are shows that have not lasted even 50 episodes.
`
ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj the driving factor of Star Plus’ Anupamaa?; Here is what the audience has to say

Recently the news about the Udti Ka Naam Rajjo going off air has been circulating everywhere, and it has made the ardent fans of the show angry raising the question that why are shows about Ambitious women going off air when some dramatic shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Anupama get to stay on air even though they don’t make sense. Audiences have also blamed the TRP game for the deterioration of content.

In terms of TRPs, Star Plus has been one of the leading GEC channels for the longest time. The channel has produced many iconic shows, including Maryada and Pratigya, but has mostly focused on family-related shows. Anupama has been around for a long time, but where is it headed?

Rati Mishra says, “Is it so bad to have ambitious women shows, the other shows just have death and sad drama”.

Vidhi Narang says, “ If shows like Yeh Rishta can be on air after all the thousand leaps that they have, why can’t new shows and casts of Banni be there”.

Nidhi Dilliwar says “There are shows with the worst TRPS that are still on the air but I guess Star Plus only cares about Yeh Rishta and Anupama no matter what the storyline is”.

Soumya Tiwari  says “I get that Rajjo was not getting the big TRP at the end but doesn’t a drastic change call for an intervention by the channel’.

There have been constant trends that are trolling the old guards, like Anupama and Yeh Rishta for their unrelatable content, and it's a constant twitter bash that is still making it okay for the the channel to support the shows.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: Yeh Rishta Hai Kya Kehlata has become boring and repetitive, and we have the makers to blame

Rajjo udti ka naam rajjo Arjun Mamta Rajveer Singh Gungun Upari Celesti Bairagey Maleeka R Ghai Siddharth Vasudev Suraj Bharadwaj Star Plus Anupama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Audience Perspective
Like
6
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
2

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 20:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
"Ye ladkiyon ke kapde Kyon pahna Hai, Male Uorfi lag raha hai" netizens trolls actor Meezaan Jafri
MUMBAI :Actor Meezaan Jafri has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution...
Keshav Mehta on making his Bollywood debut, “It is on the top of my list” – Exclusive
MUMBAI :Keshav Mehta is known for his performance in the TV show Appnapan. The young actor made his OTT debut with...
"Its a Fashion disaster, please fire your stylist" netizens on Huma Qureshi's dressing
MUMBAI :Actress Huma Qureshi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the...
Shehnaaz Gill, Gautam Gulati and more Bigg Boss contestants who got a chance to star in Salman Khan’s films
MUMBAI :Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past many years, and when he likes someone, the superstar...
Audience Perspective: Shows like Rajjo with great potential are going off air while shows with same boring storylines stay on air!
MUMBAI:While TV will not go out of existence any time soon, the grandiosity of TV shows and stars has definitely gone...
Recent Stories
Meezaan Jafri
"Ye ladkiyon ke kapde Kyon pahna Hai, Male Uorfi lag raha hai" netizens trolls actor Meezaan Jafri

Latest Video

Related Stories
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
Star Plus' Most Spiciest Show Chashni Showcases The Chemistry Between Sai Ketan Rao And Amandeep Sidhu And The Avenge That Roshn
Star Plus' Most Spiciest Show Chashni Showcases The Chemistry Between Sai Ketan Rao And Amandeep Sidhu And The Avenge That Roshni Desires To Take From Chandni In The New Promo Of The Show
Flatu turns into Rocky
Faltu: Exclusive! Flatu turns into Rocky, to prove her innocence!
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
Meet Akshara aka Pranali Rathod’s asli Papa
Sumbul
Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly says ‘SORRY’ to Sumbul; find out why
Here’s all you need to know about the Imlie actress Megha Chakroborty
Here’s all you need to know about the Imlie actress Megha Chakroborty