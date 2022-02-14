AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na is losing focus from its actual track

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na launched a few months ago and is managing to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The show's concept is quite different from the regular soap operas, and the viewers are enjoying it.

Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Simple Kaul, Aditya Deshmukh, and Diljot Chhabra among others play pivotal roles in the show.

We all have seen how the makers were trying to focus on one track at a time till now.

A lot of new characters are being introduced in the show to spice up the drama.

The current story of the show is focussing on two parallel tracks.

On the one side, the show is witnessing problems arising in Karan and Monami's love story as her father is trying his best to separate them.

Aneesh has brainwashed Monami's father and wants her to separate from Karan.

Meanwhile, Sid, who went to stop Sanjana from getting married to Kundan, has discovered several shocking things about him.

Sid is now on a mission to expose Kundan. Sanjana too has known some things about Kundan and she has also decided to expose Kundan.

Amidst all this, the audience is miffed as the story promised a youth-based drama that revolves around a young SAF (Special Action Force) team who finds love while fulfilling their aspirations at the camp.

Ardent viewers now want the makers to concentrate on how the star cast achieves their goals at the academy.

Smita Sinha says, "I love the show's star cast and they have managed to entertain us. But I am looking forward to the makers showing more of academy-related tracks rather than only focussing on love stories."

Rahul Shekhawat says, "The show promised a lot of great content with some amazing tracks, but now, it's going in some other direction."

Shezaan Ahmed says, "I am looking for much more action-drama and not only love stories. I wish the makers soon realize this."

Fans want the makers to get back to the show's original track about how these cadets make themselves capable of protecting the country and fulfilling their missions successfully.

