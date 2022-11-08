AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about BLACKMAILING each other

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

We have seen how the leap which was witnessed about a month ago has brought several twists and turns in the story.

Ram and Priya's separation, introduction of Pihu, Shivina's death and several entries and exits of the characters have made the storyline even more intriguing.

The viewers are loving all the changes that have happened in the show.

ALSO READ:SURPRISING! This Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a part of Pratyusha Banerjee and Sidharth Shukla starrer show Balika Vadhu

However, off-lately, the ardent viewers have observed one common thing in the storyline.

Each and every character is either backstabbing someone or blackmailing someone for their own reasons.

In the recent episodes, we saw Nandini blackmailing Priya that she will tell her truth to Ram and also send Ishaan to jail.

In return, Priya also blackmails Nandini that she will tell Pihu's truth to Ram and will also tell Ram that she knew Pihu's truth.

Earlier, Shubham was blackmailing Priya as an anonymous person.

Later, it was known that not Shubham but Vedika was doing all this.

In short, the characters are simply blackmailing each other which is leading to boredom.

The makers have turned this subtle family drama into something else.

Well, a lot of viewers have felt so. What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Determined! Priya decides to fight for her rights, wants to expose Nandini