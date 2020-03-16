AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about cheating and backstabbing each other

Fans have witnessed that Shivina's death brought a huge storm in Ram and Priya's life. Even their separation did not solve problems and fate again brought them face to face. 

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The viewers have seen how the show has recently witnessed a leap and has gone through a lot of changes. 

The viewers got to see so many different shades of the characters and many more new entries are all set to be seen in the upcoming episodes. 

Ram and Priya's paths have been separated and currently, they are busy solving problems in their own lives. 

The show is opening up new tracks which are leaving the viewers intrigued.

However, the diehard fans of the show have witnessed one common thing in the track. 

Shilpa Verma says, ''Everyone is simply backstabbing each one of them in the show for their own benefits or trying to save someone. The show is all about cheating each other.''

Priyanka Modi says, ''Priya literally lied to Ram to save Ishaan's heinous crime, Sara is cheating Vikrant by hiding such a big truth. What's going on? This is just getting nasty.''

Ankita Goswami says, ''Nandini has been playing with ram's feelings forever, still he is not able to understand her intentions.''

Ashmita Singh says, ''Meera also backstabbed Priya to save her family. No one is sparing anyone in the show. I do not understand what is wrong with everyone."

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

Latest Video