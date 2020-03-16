AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all about grand celebrations and nothing else

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The viewers have seen a lot of interesting twists and turns in the story till now.

With Ram and Priya's wedding to their separation and the show taking a leap, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers intrigued.

Ekta Kapoor is not just known for her stellar star cast but also for making her shows a visual experience.

Grand sets are shown in most of her TV serials which spell class and elegance.

The diva knows how to keep her viewers intrigued with everything she brings on plate.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one such show that has not just impressed us with the storyline and the starcast but also with the grandeur.

From Ram and Priya's pre-wedding festivities to every function that has taken place in the show, everything was grand.

But now, it seems the makers are only finding it a reason to show grand parties and functions in the show.

The ardent viewers are now bored with the same thing.

Many feel that the makers are wasting money simply by bringing such tracks where celebrities are decked up in designer attires.

Such functions lack story and unnecessary drama is created just to grab the attention of the viewers.

The creativity of the actors is lost amid such tracks.

The viewers now feel that the makers just need a reason to have such grand celebrations.

Frequent portrayal of such tracks makes no sense.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

