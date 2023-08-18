AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Star Plus' Imlie going Udaariyaan way by taking a leap?

Udaariyaan has introduced two generation leaps ever since the show has premiered and now, the Imlie makers are also following the same trend.
Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: The television industry has seen various ups and downs this year. 

With a lot of new shows launching, several have gone off-air just within a few months of its release. 

Apart from that, the makers are introducing leaps in various shows to enhance the storyline and also spice up the drama. 

Imlie is one such show that has been working wonders ever since its launch in 2020. 

After the successful run for two years, the show was revamped with old characters making an exit and new characters stepping in. 

After Sumul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan among others made an exit from the show last year, Kunal Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor were roped in to play the leads. 

The makers also introduced an entire new supporting star cast. 

And now, it's almost a year since the leap took place and the makers are all set to introduce another leap soon. 

Once again the star cast will make an exit and a new generation of actors will be introduced. 

Well, this is not the first show who has followed this trend. 

Colors' popular show Udaariyaan is one of them who has undergone two generation leaps ever since the show started to air. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: OMG! Anu bury’s Atharva alive

The makers introduced a new star cast last year which had Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra and Twinkle Arora in the lead roles.

Post their exit, the show recently took a leap and Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat are essaying lead roles. 

The ardent viewers feel that the Imlie makers are going Udaariyaan way. 

Well, it does seem like that as Udaariyaan's leaps have always proved to be a huge success. 

It seems the Imlie makers are also trying out this success formula. 

It will be interesting to see if Imlie will get the same amount of success like Udaariyaan or not. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan will NOT be a part of Dreamiyata’s Udaariyaan on Colors, here’s what sources have to say

Udaariyaan Imlie Seerat Kapoor Kunal Vohra Star Plus Megha Chakraborty Hitesh Bharadwaj Sonakshi Batra Aditi Bhagat alisha parveen Anuraj Chahal Twinkle Arora Instagram TellyChakkar
