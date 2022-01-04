Audience Perspective: Stuck in a Loop with no results, Is Bigg Boss 15 Glorifying #TejRan’s Toxic Relationship!

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house is known for a lot of things, the equations, the drama the larger-than-life fights but also for relationships, the couples that meet and fall in love inside the house. Some of these relationships work outside the house some don’t. But every relationship does become a spectacle for the audience, getting an everyday update and watching the couple that you are rooting for falling in love and maybe out of love.

The couple that has been the talk of the town ever since people started noticing them spend together to finally confessing their feelings on National Television and given the relationship a tag #TejRan, Namely Television Heartthrob Karan Kundra and the hottest diva on the block Tejaswi Prakash.

Both these people have very big fandoms and their relationship have garnered a lot of interest from Fans.

Ever since fans noticed some chemistry they started the hashtag TejRan and call it a genius marketing move by the team of Bigg Boss they started using the Hashtag and haven’t stopped since because they figured out if you use the hashtag sure enough their fans will watch.

The relationship or the dating scenario has been going on for a little while now, initially that’s all anyone could talk about was how cute they are and how nice they look together and six weeks in they are still all anyone can talk about but the biggest difference being, it has gone from being cute to absolutely Toxic.

Not just them as a couple but also for the audiences, but still the Promos of Bigg Boss 15 are mostly About the couple. This is not just repetitive but is also glorifying the unhealthy equation but also Sidetracking the players who also have a lot of Potential like Umar Riaz, Pratik Sehjpal, Nishant Bhatt and others.

Why do the audiences call this relationship toxic? Well because for the past six weeks all they have seen with Karan And Tejaswi is fight, call each other the nastiest names, and be insanely insecure and go cry in different corners and make up in the night, and then its the same routine again. Never have they sat down and spoken about their issues and resolved them for once and all.

They have broken up and made up so many times by this time that it’s hard to keep track and even if Bigg Boss promos show a fight the people know that they will be back together which has been a theme of this season.

But the big problem with this is that the amount of screentime that it takes away from the other contestants who have much more entertainment to offer than watching the same loop happen again.

The most noticeable problem is that Bigg Boss itself is only focusing on the TejRan story and sidelining all of its other contestants and that could be one of the reasons the show has slipped in TRP so much is the repetition of storylines. People Fight, they makeup, they fight again, they make up.

The Audience has this to say about the current track Of Bigg Boss 15 :

Nimrat Saluja Said, “ I will never understand why the makers and creator of the show normalizing this type of relationship, the people should never think this type of behavior in a relationship is okay, they should do better”.

Ruchira Singh Says “ This is the reason why people are turning off Bigg Boss, the show is not about the game anymore it’s just about the same thing it has been about for the last many months, the loop of Tejran’s break up.”

Khushi Jain said “It’s like you don’t have an option if you want to watch Bigg boss you have to watch TejRan , it feels too forced, People have to go watch voot live streaming of the house if they want to see the actual tasks without it becoming about Karan and Teja, I usually skip all their parts because it is so irritating’.

Khyati Sen Says, “ I am a Karan Kundra fan and would never skip anything of his but this even us fans are so done with this same thing it’s like we are stuck in a loop with no end to see and how is this a relationship you want to preach to outside viewers despite us saying we don’t want to see that narrative anymore.”

Lipakshi Dutta says, “ This is so unfair to the other contestants like In yesterday’s episode Pratik and Shamita did so well but the focus was all on again tejaswi and Karan, I really want this show to get over mostly because I can’t bear to watch them anymore”

The show does feel stuck, and we have to agree with the audience wants because they are the people who drive the show, lets hope in the last week of the show the makers can give the audience what they want,

